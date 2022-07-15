SARASOTA — Despite vocal and written opposition from neighbors, Sarasota County commissioners this week approved a "tiny homes" project that will be built in Venice.
Located at the northeast corner of East Venice Avenue and South Clermont Road in Venice, the completed project will be 750-square-foot apartments with one or two bedrooms, so-called tiny homes.
As Commissioner Alan Maio mentioned during the public hearing, it’s the type of workforce housing that nurses, teachers and deputies can afford.
And Bo Medred, the applicant’s planner, told commissioners that rents would be in the range of $1,900 to $2,300.
“I guarantee that the rents will be less than others in the area,” Medred said.
The lower rate will apply to the 48 one-bedroom units of 750 square feet, with the higher rate going toward the two-bedroom units that will be somewhat larger.
“It is a rental complex but it’s very different than the rental complexes we’re used to,” Medred said.
But despite his assurances about building heights and buffers to accommodate the surrounding single-home developments, neighbors gathered in force to oppose the plans, urging commissioners to reject the proposal.
“Affordable housing is needed, but not on this small property. It doesn’t fit in the neighborhood,” Cathy Kostelansky said.
“It’s like putting an elephant at the dinner table and expecting it to fit in nicely,” Bob Tellup added.
Those were two of the more than a dozen speakers opposed to the plan. Commissioners also received more than 50 pieces of correspondence in opposition.
Observing what the applicant could have built on the property by right under county codes, Commissioner Ron Cutsinger told the audience, “He chose the lowest density he could and lowered the height. The way this is being built, you’re having residential to residential essentially.
“What you could have had here would be much more intense, more dense, and much more intrusive,” Cutsinger added.
The applicant, Peter Olesiewicz, is taking advantage of a 2019 amendment to the county codes allowing for units of 750 square feet, so-called tiny homes or half-units, in the multifamily zoning districts in the county.
Commissioners believe that giving developers the option to build the tinier units will lead to cheaper housing costs for those starting out or those looking to downsize their housing.
Generally, the idea of tiny homes and half-dwelling units have grown in popularity across the county, particularly with single adults, young professionals, married couples without children, or small families.
Besides the approval for the Venice project, commissioners also approved another tiny homes project this week at the corner of Lockwood Ridge Road and Gocio Road in Sarasota.
The first project of tiny homes approved by commissioners in 2020, Legacy Oaks Apartments on Beneva Road, is currently under construction with an anticipated completion and opening by the beginning of 2023.
Rental rates for the one and two-bedroom units in the complex have not been established yet, but there is already a waiting list of people interested in obtaining a lease, owner Dave Lance told WTSP News in April.
Medred did not give a completion date for the two projects approved Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.