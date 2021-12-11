VENICE — The holiday season might be all about Christmas treats and shopping for some, but for others it is the season of giving.
While there are local charities that give aid during the holidays, local residents have stepped up to create their own giving systems that are not part of any formal organization.
Several residents are organizing gifts and items to be collected to support local children and teens through the holiday season.
“I’m just a mom trying to help,” said Alyssa Reinbolt with Venice Moms Helping Hands.
Gifts for homeless teens
A Venice woman, Tanya Unnerstall, is organizing backpacks for local high school students who are homeless.
While living in Missouri before making the move to Venice, Unnerstall would put together backpacks filled with goods and hand them out to homeless adults on Christmas Eve.
But she realized adults weren’t the only ones who were homeless and transitioned into helping a “forgotten” group — teenagers.
“A lot of people don’t realize we have teenagers in our high school that are homeless,” Unnerstall said.
In her first year making the backpacks for teens in Venice, Unnerstall will be collecting items for nine students in Venice and two students in North Port.
To fill the backpacks, Unnerstall is looking for donations of non-perishable foods, toiletry products and gift cards to either Publix or 7-11 which are within walking distance from Venice High School.
She mentioned while the students are out of school for three weeks during Christmas break, she wants to help provide the students food since many rely on food from the school.
By helping the teens during this time, Unnerstall said, “I hope they realize that somebody cares.”
Unnerstall wants to have the items donated by Sunday, Dec. 19, so she can put together the backpacks to give to the schools the following Monday.
To donate items for the 11 teens in the area, contact Unnerstall at 314-630-8891 or tanyamariescleanteam@outlook.com
“Teenagers are the forgotten group at Christmas time,” Unnerstall said.
Adopt-a-family
Another resident group on Facebook, Creating Miracles-Venice Moms Helping Hands, has a Christmas miracles program that is organizing gifts for local children through an “adopting” system.
Reinbolt originally started a group in Bradenton and decided to create another one in Venice when she moved eight years ago.
She wanted to create the program to give back since she and her family received help many years ago.
With many checklists or strict cutoff dates for local charities aiding with Christmas gifts, Reinbolt said it can be “dehumanizing” when families can’t afford gifts for their children.
“I try and do my best for the moms that did miss that deadline,” Reinbolt said.
Every year, Reinbolt and her friends look to support at least 50 children by helping their families obtain gifts.
On the Facebook page, families that need some extra help fill out a simple sign-up form and provide basic information on their children.
The first names of the children signed up are then posted on the page with a wish list for each child.
The idea of the program is that someone will “adopt” a child or family, and will donate gifts from their list.
Reinbolt said she is kind of like a “matchmaker” with the program.
Along with the wish list, this year Reinbolt will be collecting smaller necessary items, like toothpaste, as stocking stuffers.
“We try to do those little extras, too,” Reinbolt said.
This year, the group is supporting 105 children and around 98 have already been “adopted.”
Since Reinbolt is renting a storage unit, she also mentioned people can donate other necessary items such as toilet paper, diapers, or laundry detergent to help out.
For anyone looking to donate, the Facebook group “Creating Miracles — Venice Moms Helping Hands” is the best source of information, Reinbolt said.
There will be a drop-off event for the donated items on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the old Albertson’s building, the large empty building next to Firehouse Subs on U.S. 41 Bypass and near the Circus Bridge.
One of Reinbolt’s friends will be wearing reindeer ears at the collection event and there will be a gray 2021 Canyon truck and a silver Scion XB.
The donated gifts must be unwrapped; however, people can drop off wrapping paper and other gift wrapping items for the parents to use for wrapping.
At the drop-off event, they will also be collecting items for the stocking stuffers, grocery gift cards, cleaning supplies and any Christmas decorations, including trees, lights and ornaments.
For any questions about the drop-off event or donations, contact Reinbolt at: alyssa@venicefoodies.com
“I couldn’t do it without the community,” Reinbolt said about the people that step up every year.
