VENICE — Hundreds of chairs were being set up along Venice Avenue on Friday as the city residents prepare for Venice Holiday Parade set for Saturday.
The 44-year tradition is set to continue this weekend with thousands anticipated to attend the parade while about 100 local groups will march.
Bob and Sue Hebert are in charge of it for the 19th year.
"The people that are in it have a great time," Bob Hebert said Friday.
More than 2,000 are involved in walking the parade while more than 50,000 traditional will watch the event.
"It's a kickoff to the season," he said. "It's a community-based fun thing. It doesn't cost anything to go; doesn't cost anything to be in it."
Entertainment begins at 5 p.m. downtown and the Venice Holiday Parade steps off at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Entertainment is at the corner of Harbor Drive and West Venice Avenue and the corner of Nokomis and West Venice avenues.
No chairs or spectators will be allowed in the medians of the 100-300 blocks of West Venice Avenue, according to the city. This is to both protect the new plantings in the medians and avoid any trip hazard from the wood stakes bracing new palms, part of the Downtown Venice Beautification Project.
The parade takes the southern - eastbound - lanes of West Venice Avenue from Park Boulevard to Harbor Drive, where it crosses over to the northern - westbound - lanes.
It turns right on Nokomis Avenue and goes to Turin Street, where it turns right to the Venice Community Center, where it ends.
The parade route will close to all traffic at 3 p.m. Saturday. This includes both sides of West Venice Avenue and North Nokomis Avenue between West Tampa and West Venice avenues. These closings may be adjusted as needed.
Parking will be available at Venice High School.
For more information, visit: VeniceHolidayParade.com or call 941-488-8780.
The 31st annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Saturday, Dec. 7, in the Intracoastal Waterway. Boats get underway at 6 p.m.
The parade starts just north of the Albee Road Bridge. There are public viewing areas on the gulf side of the waterway and restaurants opposite.
The parade continues down the Intracoastal and out to the channel marker in the jetties, weather permitting, before turning around. Viewing is available on both sides of the jetties in this area.
As the parade continues south there are miles of public viewing on both sides of the Intracoastal. Parade turn-around is before the Circus Bridge.
During the parade the KMI and Venice Avenue bridges will remain up and only the Circus Bridge will be open for vehicular traffic.
Spectators are not encouraged to set up chairs, blankets or other items in viewing locations prior to Dec. 7. Sarasota County and the city of Venice are not responsible for items left unattended before, during or after the parade.
Event organizer Joe Zgrzepski said the boat parade is in good shape right now.
"I'm hoping the weather's nice so that we can have some good fun. Last year was a little tough with the weather," he said.
While thousands of people watch the boats, Zgrzepski said the sailors are doing about the same back toward the crowd.
"We're looking at a sea of people - that's really all you can see," he said. "Hearing all the cheers and all the parties going on - it's truly a sight to see... We get to look out and hear all the excitement - it sends chills down your body."
To participate in the parade, see a map of the parade route, or for additional information, visit VeniceChristmasBoatparade.com, email joezgrzepski@gmail.com or call 941-718-8644.
