It is time for the 10th annual Toast To Venice, organized by Venice Nokomis Rotarians, where guests enjoy celebrating the best of almost everything in Venice. Taking place in the sunshine by the beautiful Gulf of Mexico at Maxine Barritt Park, next to Sharkys, on Saturday, March 24 from 2 to 5 p.m.
A fun filled relaxing afternoon where attendees can sample varieties of food, provided by selected local restaurants, sip cold beers, taste wines from various regions around the world and relax, dance and sing to popular music of Bandana.
Rotarians, beer and wine experts will be serving samples to please all palettes. There will be a silent auction of donated home and collectible items, art, pictures, gift baskets and more.
Tickets are $40 from Rotarians and online at venicenokomisrotary.org/toast-to-venice, $45 at the door, free parking nearby. Maxine Barritt Park is located near the Venice airport on South Harbor Drive by the Venice Pier.
