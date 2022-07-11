police lights.jpg

VENICE — A two-year-old girl was found submerged in a pool at the Waterford community on Sunday night, according to Venice Fire Rescue.

VFR was dispatched to the 1700 block of Kilruss Drive just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The girl's father initiated CPR before authorities arrived, stated a news release.

An AED was applied and CPR continued when Venice Fire and Venice Police arrived.

Venice paramedics performed advanced life support services in the back of the rescue while a landing zone was established for patient transfer by Bayflite helicopter. 

The infant was flown to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg for further treatment.

The Venice Police Department is currently investigating the scene.

