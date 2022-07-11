featured topical Toddler involved in near drowning Sunday STAFF REPORT Jul 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — A two-year-old girl was found submerged in a pool at the Waterford community on Sunday night, according to Venice Fire Rescue.VFR was dispatched to the 1700 block of Kilruss Drive just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.The girl's father initiated CPR before authorities arrived, stated a news release.An AED was applied and CPR continued when Venice Fire and Venice Police arrived.Venice paramedics performed advanced life support services in the back of the rescue while a landing zone was established for patient transfer by Bayflite helicopter. The infant was flown to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg for further treatment.The Venice Police Department is currently investigating the scene. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice mayor told to kill himself in anti-Semitic email Big Olaf products investigated for listeria Last Legacy Trail trailhead dedicated Make your trash can 'happy' Doctor's Hospital offers new technique for digestive conditions Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice mayor told to kill himself in anti-Semitic email Big Olaf products investigated for listeria Last Legacy Trail trailhead dedicated Make your trash can 'happy' Doctor's Hospital offers new technique for digestive conditions Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
