Gregg Vine, with the Reef Rovers, presented Marine Master Patrol Officer Paul Joyce and Venice Mayor John Holic with an award for volunteering and ensuring annual underwater clean-ups are a success. The group of scuba divers brings up tons of debris from the Gulf floor, which is then hauled to the landfill. The award, presented with a smile, came in the form of a glass brick filled with some of the recovered debris.
