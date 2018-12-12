PHOTO/CITY OF VENICE

Gregg Vine, with the Reef Rovers, presented Marine Master Patrol Officer Paul Joyce and Venice Mayor John Holic with an award for volunteering and ensuring annual underwater clean-ups are a success. The group of scuba divers brings up tons of debris from the Gulf floor, which is then hauled to the landfill. The award, presented with a smile, came in the form of a glass brick filled with some of the recovered debris.