VENICE — The Planning Commission approved site-and-development plans for Dunkin Donuts at Mirasol and Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Tuesday. Only the latter project generated any public comment.

The Dunkin store will be in the Mirasol planned unit development north of East Laurel Road and east of Knights Trail Road, with access off Serrano Way to the north.


