VENICE — The Planning Commission approved site-and-development plans for Dunkin Donuts at Mirasol and Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Tuesday. Only the latter project generated any public comment.
The Dunkin store will be in the Mirasol planned unit development north of East Laurel Road and east of Knights Trail Road, with access off Serrano Way to the north.
Applicant SSRM 14 LLC's “quick service” restaurant will be situated between a Wendy’s to the west and a tire-and-auto store to the east that have also been approved.
The new car wash will replace the former Top Notch Car Wash & Detail Center and Living Waters Pond & Garden at 365 and 375 North U.S. 41 Bypass, respectively.
Applicant TX Venice US41 LLC acquired the properties last year and combined them. It will be building a tunnel car wash spanning the parcels with three stacking lanes for payment on the east side and a self-serve vacuum area with parking on the west side.
Access will be from Hauser Lane, a private road to the south that will be upgraded up to the car wash entrance, and from the north by cars getting on a frontage road at the light at Albee Farm Road.
The expanded use of the properties brought longtime Hauser Lane resident Ron Siegrist to the meeting.
He said he has become the "official pothole filler" for the road, the initial section of which was Top Notch's responsibility, with the Motel 6 on the south side responsible for the next 60-80 feet.
The Top Notch property was developed 2 feet higher than the road, so it drained onto it and caused potholes the businesses were slow to fix, he said.
He was concerned the new car wash could cause the same problem.
Attorney Jackson Boone, representing the applicant, said it will be constructing an additional stormwater retention pond for drainage and keeping a smaller, existing one.
The project will also have to meet current city and Southwest Florida Water Management District stormwater standards, he said.
Because the Commission has final authority over site-and-development plans, neither project needs City Council approval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.