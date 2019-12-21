There are only four days left to shop for the Christmas holiday.
Still puzzled by what unique gift to buy for that special friend or family member?
We went on the hunt to find unique, locally made products. Here’s our Top 10 list of Best Locally Made Gifts. Most shops carry a mix of local and non-local products, so ask to make sure if it’s locally made.
In no particular order, here they are:
1 Python products Orchids and snakes don’t really go together … unless you’re snake hunter Dusty “Wildman” Crum. He has a West Venice Avenue store, Orchid Envy, that carries unique orchids, pottery and other unique gifts, like Dusty’s snake skin wallets, check covers, belt buckles, hats and more. He parlayed his snake hunting into a Discovery Channel reality series called Guardians of the Glades.
2 Artwork is always a great gift. Internationally acclaimed black and white photographer Clyde Butcher has the Venice Gallery & Studio on Warfield Avenue in Venice. It’s open Tuesday-Friday normally but they’ll be open this Monday from 9 a.m.-noon. Artwork can be expensive, but there’s always the more affordable Butcher Tervis Tumbler featuring his famous orchid portrait or calendars.
The Venice Art Center on Nokomis Avenue has a wonderful array of affordable gifts made by local artists, including artwork, jewelry and other crafts.
Other shops with great arts and crafts include the Art Escape Gallery (West Miami Avenue), Venice Island Gallery (West Venice Avenue), Collectors Gallery (Nokomis Avenue), The Artful Gem (West Miami Avenue) and Tangi & Jess (West Venice Avenue).
3 Jewelry In addition to the above mentioned shops, locally made jewelry is also available at The Muse (in Englewood Farmers’ Market), Earth Treasures Rock Shop on W. Miami Ave. with its hand wrapped wire necklaces made of shark’s teeth and gems, and Sirene Coastal Interiors on West Venice Avenue which carries locally made jewelry, pottery, hand painted tee shirts, shell art and more.
4 Clothes Southeast Salt on West Venice Avenue is producing “skorts” (skirt/shorts for women) and men’s shorts fabricated in Sarasota with Venice-themed fabric.
5 Shark/Beach mania Choose from a variety of sharks tooth sifters from Shark Frenzy, a gift shop on Tamiami Trail in downtown Venice. They also have fossilized shark teeth, sharks teeth necklace, sharks teeth sculptures, sea shells, and other beachy decor.
6 Spice haven If you haven’t tried Luna’s Lava spread, you need to. And it made right there at Luna’s Restaurant next to the Venice Theatre. Nuff said. It comes in a simple plastic tub with no packaging and is a big seller with locals.
There’s homemade spice blends available at Mother Cupboards Spice Shoppe on West Miami Avenue. They also carry locally crafted items and local artisan sauces, coffee and jams.
Don’t forget the Venice Farmer’s Market located next to City Hall on Saturday with its array of spices, soaps, crafts and other food items.
7 Tumblers rule You can’t get any more local than Tervis Tumblers, produced right here in North Venice. Many local shops carry their products. They’re affordable and have more than 1,000 products with a variety of themes. They kept the old production facility open as a retail outlet at 928 S. Tamiami Trail in Osprey.
8 Tickets/classes A great gift is tickets from the Venice Arts Center (Nokomis Ave.) for art classes, from the Venice Theatre (West Miami at Nokomis Avenue) for acting classes or theater performances, or the Venice Performing Arts Center for music and other performances.
9 Food for thought Venice has a plethora of outstanding American and international cuisine dining establishments in the downtown area and off the island. Most of them offer gift cards.
10 American pride The US Mart in Venice on West Venice Avenue sells only “Made in the USA” products. Established in 2012 by Venice High School alumni and veterinarian Molly Kraut, US Mart sells household items, toys, jewelry, pet novelty items and treats, candles and soaps, greeting cards, clothing and more. The products may not be made in Venice, but we can guarantee they’re made in the U.S.A. And they give back to local nonprofits.
