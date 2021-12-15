Nokomis Historic Day organizer Bill Cantrell stands alongside the 1958 replica Porsche Speedster with owners Warren and Barbara Cook of Venice Palms at Nokomis Community Park. This replica Porsche was driven by Jay Leno with Kenny Loggins in a promo for the new Top Gun 2 movie.
NOKOMIS — Fans of the Top Gun movies will be in for a treat in Nokomis when a replica of the 1958 Porsche Speedster from Top Gun 2 makes an appearance.
The replica will be on display for the 2nd Nokomis Historic Day, a free family event set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 at Nokomis Community Park, 234 Nippino Trail E.
The vehicle is a centerpiece of the classic and antique cars display. It was recently driven by Jay Leno with Kenny Loggins in a promo for the Top Gun 2 movie.
The car’s owners, Warren and Barbara Cook of Venice Palms, are driving the replica to the event. Built in 2007 by Intermeccanica International Inc., the faux Porsche is probably in the top tier of replicas, said Warren Cook.
A special family three-hour event, Nokomis Historic Day includes kids games, music provided by DJ Harry Wright and food trucks. Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department fire trucks will be on display, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Equestrian Mounted Patrol will visit.
Local historian John McCarthy returns to give popular lectures featuring the history of Nokomis and the South Sarasota County area. A “Kayak Experience” along Dona Bay adds to the family fun atmosphere.
As for the Porsche Speedster lookalike, Cook said he saw the first Top Gun movie during his Navy career and that it featured a similar Porsche.
He found the replica at a Sarasota vehicle museum. Acquiring it, they learned they had to lend it to Jay Leno. In February, 2021, it was transported in a closed carrier to Burbank Studios in Los Angeles.
Leno drove it with Kenny Loggins, singing “Danger Zone” for Top Gun 2. After the taping, the car was shipped back to Venice. The car has a manual transmission, a speed of 145 mph and the modern convenience of air conditioning.
Proceeds from Nokomis Historic Day supports the non-profit Nokomis Area Civic Association (NACA) scholarship program, said NACA president Bill Cantrell. Profits from the event enable NACA with Sarasota County Parks & Recreation to send local children in need to an 8-week summer camp, hosted by the county.
Last year, NACA provided 15 summer camp scholarships, and the goal is to double that for 2022. Businesses and owners of classic and antique cars wishing to participate in the event can get details and more information by calling Cantrell at 941-586-8301.
