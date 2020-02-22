NORTH VENICE — Sarasota County commissioners are giving staff the preliminary OK to proceed with plans to extend the existing Central County Landfill, located off Knights Trail Road, vertically another 100 feet.
A special exception land use application will come forth at a future date through the Sarasota County Planning Commission, formally approving the new height to 200 feet.
The current landfill area spanning 550 acres has a maximum allowable height of 100 feet.
Mike Mylett, Public Utilities director for Sarasota County, is planning ahead. He’s now faced with going higher on the existing trash pad to eventually create a pyramid or dome shape, or start planning for another massive pad at a different location within the 7,000 acres of Pinelands reserve and a north borrow pit area surrounding the landfill.
It’s either extend the life of Phase 2 of six phases or pads, or begin planning for Phase 3, he said.
Going higher, Mylett said, would expand capacity and extend the life of the current landfill by 15 years, putting off the cost and construction of a new landfill area.
The current area is expected to last another 35 years. Under the new 200 foot height limit, it would last 50 years before a new section would have to be built at a cost of $150 million, he said.
Commissioner Nancy Detert said the landfill was in the right spot and that she didn’t mind seeing it — but didn’t want to smell it.
Drawings of a future composting and sludge facility drew her attention. She cautioned Mylett that any public-private plans for a future composting or sludge facility would need to address possible odors, and remain firmly under the control of the county for that reason. Mylett said there are no actual plans to build a sludge facility at this time. Sludge is a byproduct of treated sewage.
Commissioner Alan Maio said going up vertically at the Central County Landfill, which opened in 1998, would mean taxpayers “won’t pay for a new landfill for 50 years.”
“I’m there, quite frequently,” Maio told Mylett. “I look for pieces of trash that might fall off trucks on that long approach road (but) everything is kept immaculate. You run an absolutely great operation.”
Commissioner Christian Ziegler asked what would happen if the landfill isn’t expanded vertically.
“We will have to kick off Phase 3 next year,” Mylett said. “We’re still good for 35 years if you say no; if you say yes, we’re good for 50 years.”
The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the go-ahead for the height extension on Feb. 5. No members of the public spoke to the proposal, although there will be future opportunities to do so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.