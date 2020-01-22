With apologies to David Letterman and his comedic Top 10 reasons for whatever, here are our Top 10 for you in giving an entirely ineffective, sleep inducing speech. Try them. They are foolproof.
No. 10
Hide the real topic of the speech and don’t reveal it until the end. Assume that your conclusion will finally point out what the topic is and what you want them to do. Don’t make it easy for them.
No. 9
Stand at attention during the entire speech acting like a statue or a mime. Don’t flinch, gesture or let your body speak for itself. Lock your feet in position and don’t walk during the speech. Particularly, don’t look around. Focus your eyes on one spot, the clock. If there’s a lectern, lean on it so it will steady you.
No. 8
Show them how knowledgeable you are by loading the speech up with details and numbers. If it’s a Powerpoint presentation, put at least 50 statistics on every slide. Assume that everyone there has at least a Ph.D in the subject.
No. 7
While you’re giving the speech, slip into an imitation of Elmer Fudd and mumble a lot. If these people really want to understand you, make them work for it. It will show how important you are. You may even want to chew gum while you talk.
No. 6
Don’t worry about order … they’ll figure it out. Forget about the rule of three. Forget about having a beginning, a middle and an end. Fly by the seat of your pants. You’re not there to make it easy for them
No. 5
Don’t worry about the clock. They are there to listen. They gave you 30 minutes, so you will “squeeze” your 45 minute presentation into an hour. Once you have the microphone, never relinquish it. I’ve seen church goers shun the minster and refuse to shake his hand on the way out because he went 10 minutes over in his sermon.
No. 4
Make sure you speak in a monotone throughout the speech like the woman on your GPS. Don’t vary your voice tone, don’t get excited about what you’re presenting, don’t show any emotion. After all, you are the expert on the subject … let then figure it out.
No. 3
Sprinkle your speech liberally with “I think”, “maybe” and “etc.” so you can hedge your bets. Someone in the audience may have greater knowledge on the subject so you don’t want to pretend you have all the answers.
No. 2
In the Q&A session, which follows the speech, when asked a lame question, just call it a “stupid question” and then go on. You’re not there to be harassed. This is not a democracy. If you alienate one person, who cares?
And the top way of making sure that your speech fails is (drum roll)…
No. 1
Act like you don’t want to be there giving the speech. Frown a lot. Don’t even attempt to be liked. Speak in a gruff voice. Be reluctant in providing information. If they want the data, let them work for it. If they’re in the room, they’ve got to listen.
Try doing all of these things (or at least four or five of them) when you speak next. Just don’t expect to be invited back.
