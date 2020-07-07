NORTH VENICE — A proposal from Toscana Isles to convert a portion of its development from the planned construction of 253 multi-family units to 63 single-family units in North Venice has been approved by the Venice Planning Commission.
The Toscana Isles Unit 2 preliminary plat amendment affects just one of 18 tracts in the large development that was originally approved in 2011, then expanded in 2013.
The conversion from multi-family carriage house units to individual residences, a reduction of 190 units, will occur on a slim parcel along the east side of Knights Trail Road.
John Peshkin is manager of the development.
Representatives for the developer did not provide a rationale for the change in the project. A request for comment from the developer was not responded to.
With no discussion, the preliminary plat was approved unanimously on June 16.
