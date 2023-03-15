Tour Historic Venice up close and personal

Venice tour guide Ronnie Fernandez with members of the Kennedy family on a recent Venice history tour. Tours depart from the Gazebo area at Centennial Park.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY TIFFANY FERNANDEZ

VENICE — Ronnie and Tiffany Fernandez have grown Venice Florida Tours, from a few tours per week to multiple tours every day of the week — on foot, bike or golf cart.

The golf cart option is the latest addition to the way one can see and learn about Venice and its history with this couple.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments