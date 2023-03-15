Tour Venice on foot, bike or golf cart Couple offer customized experiences By KIM COOL Our Town Editor Mar 15, 2023 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Venice tour guide Ronnie Fernandez with members of the Kennedy family on a recent Venice history tour. Tours depart from the Gazebo area at Centennial Park. PHOTO PROVIDED BY TIFFANY FERNANDEZ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Ronnie and Tiffany Fernandez have grown Venice Florida Tours, from a few tours per week to multiple tours every day of the week — on foot, bike or golf cart.The golf cart option is the latest addition to the way one can see and learn about Venice and its history with this couple.Both are passionate about the city. They created their tours to share that passion. The golf car tours are 75 minutes long with tour guide Ronnie Fernandez, who talks about the history of Venice and also points out some of the key historical homes on the tour.The golf cart tour price ranges from $30-$35. Walking and bicycling tours are also available. Details on all the tours and booking is available online at VeniceFLTours.com or by phone at 817-714-6092 Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Two dead in Venice in suspected murder-suicide PGT named a 'Best Small Company' by Forbes — again Venice Garden Club's plant sale set to flourish Venice: No worries about dangerous amoeba in tap water 'Subsidence' delays work on Groves property Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.