The next time you’re about to go on a rant about tourists, consider this: According to a consultant for Visit Sarasota County, visitors save the average household $656 a year in taxes.
Joseph St. Germain, of Downs & St. Germain Research, told the county’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) that visitors to the county spent more than $1.8 billion in 2018 and had a total economic impact of more than $3 billion.
The bulk of direct spending is on accommodations and restaurants, which account for about 60 percent of the $1.8 billion. The balance goes toward attractions, shopping and such — including $85 million in groceries.
It’s a lot of money, but only a little more than was generated in 2017, he said. Red tide wasn’t a factor in that year, however.
But even without red tide, the TDC would be looking at ways to bring more even visitors to the area. The key to that will be education, senior partner Phillip Downs told the council.
More than 800 interviews around the country showed that people who are familiar with the county have a favorable impression of it and that people who plan vacations to other destinations do so out of a preference for it or because they don’t know enough about Sarasota.
The only area in which the county doesn’t get high marks is in value for a vacation dollar, but even there, he said, it’s not seen as being more expensive than other preferred vacation spots.
“The bottom line is that cost is not a major obstacle to vacationing in Sarasota,” he said.
Money is a factor in another way, however.
Visit Sarasota County’s advertising budget, generated largely from taxes on short-term rental accommodations, was only about 2.3 percent of the amount spent statewide on marketing, putting the county at a competitive disadvantage.
The disparity is even greater nationally — less than 1 percent of the money spent to entice people to Las Vegas, Kiawah Island and other popular spots.
There’s also a small perception issue, Downs said: Some people identify Sarasota as a place popular with older people and retirees. It’s also seen as family-friendly, though, he said.
Visit Sarasota County is at work on a five-year plan to increase tourism. President Virginia Haley told the council. Key to it will be increasing “top of mind” awareness of the county among potential visitors.
The preference for Sarasota was about the same among recent interviewees as it was in 2015, Downs said.
“We get the sense here that we’re treading water despite the fine marketing efforts of the VSC team,” Downs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.