VENICE — A visitor from Ohio who was scuba diving by himself for sharks' teeth was pulled ashore by a tourist from Germany on Monday afternoon.
Venice Police Officer Paul Joyce said the diver had lost his breath while offshore at Service Club Park in Venice — but was otherwise OK.
Andreas Zimmerman, who is a police officer in Germany and stands about 6 feet 4 inches tall, is credited with the rescue while most-certainly off-duty.
Zimmerman pulled Bob Paulus, 58, of Ohio, from the surf and helped him up to the parking lot.
Zimmerman said he earlier noticed Paulus about 150 meters out in the Gulf waters, too deep to stand in, having difficulty swimming.
He said he watched the diver for about a minute, he said, then noticed Paulus' hands were hardly coming out of the water.
Then the diver just held out his hands sideways. Zimmerman decided it was better to offer help and be shrugged off, than not to act.
It was a life-saving decision.
Paulus said he'd run out of breath and was cramping. He said he tried to signal for help.
Zimmerman swam out to meet Paulus, then swam back with the diver in tow.
"I was so happy," Zimmerman said. "He was awake. He had lost his, how do you say, constitution. He was apologizing to me. I said: 'No-no-no, it was not a big deal.'"
Paulus was checked over by EMT rescue and given the all-clear.
Zimmerman and Paulus spoke to the Gondolier Sun at the shower station at the parking lot.
Paulus had just exited the ambulance and returned Zimmerman's towel.
He walked up to Zimmerman, told him he was going to bless him. He then placed his hand on top of Zimmerman's head, and gave him a long Christian blessing, ending with: "God bless you."
The two embraced for a few seconds.
Zimmerman said it was the first time he'd used his water life safety training in 30 years as a police officer.
Paulus, a father of four, said he knew what he'd done was "stupid."
"And you can print that," he added.
He'd gone in alone, without a diving buddy. He hadn't dived in more than a year. And it was cold. He estimated the deeper water at 56 degrees.
"I was on the phone with the grandkids the other night and they said bring back some sharks' teeth. So, that was my motivation," Paulus said. "I hated to signal for help. I just couldn't move. Fortunately, he was there. It was a real blessing."
Email: ggiles@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.