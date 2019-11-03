SARASOTA — From humble beginnings in Los Angeles in 1947, the Marine Corps Reserves’ Toy for Tots program has grown to ensure that millions of children have a happier Christmas by receiving gifts their parents couldn’t afford.
More than 100,000 toys were distributed to nearly 20,000 children just in Sarasota County in 2018, according to the local coordinator’s website, Sarasota-Fl.ToysForTots.org.
Sarasota Elks Lodge 2495 is the local coordinator, working with the reserve to achieve the program’s goal to “deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens.”
Here’s how to participate:
To donate a toy — there’s a list of nearly 100 drop-off locations in the Venice area under the “Ways to Donate” header at Sarasota-Fl.ToysForTots.org. Toys should be new and unwrapped. Realistic-looking gun toys and food items aren’t accepted.
To donate money, email donationst4tsarasota@gmail.com.
To get a toy collection box, email boxest4tsarasota@gmail.com.
To host a Toys for Tots event, email eventst4tsarasota@gmail.com.
To volunteer, email volunteert4tsarasota@gmail.com. The program is entirely volunteer driven, paying no salaries and spending only 3.3% of revenue on fundraising and overhead.
To request toys, go to Sarasota-Fl.ToysForTots.org and click on “Request a Toy” at the top of the page. A drop-down menu will offer two choices: Family and Individual Request Form and Agency and Non-Profit Request Form. The first form can also be used by a for-profit business that wants to distribute toys.
To get question answered about your request, email toys4totsrequest@yahoo.com.
There are a few caveats about toy distribution to be aware of:
• Toys are for children in Sarasota County only.
• Toys are not to be sold.
• The goal is to provide a big toy and a smaller one to each child but requests are filled based on the toys available when the request is submitted.
• Organizations are responsible for coordinating the date and time of toy pickup.
• The last day to sign up is Dec. 8.
Contact program coordinator Jim Lamb at jimtoysfortots@gmail.com.
