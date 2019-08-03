The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapons charges Tuesday following a traffic stop.
Just before 3 a.m., patrol deputies on southbound I-75 near mile marker 205, headed toward Venice, initiated a traffic stop on a white sedan with an unassigned license plate. Deputies learned the driver, Juan Martinez, 38, was driving on a suspended license. After Martinez exited the car, deputies observed a loaded handgun along with more than 170 grams of methamphetamine, a trafficking amount, on the floorboard near the driver’s seat.
During a search of the vehicle, a backpack containing additional ammunition, a loaded BB gun and drug paraphernalia was located inside the trunk.
Martinez, of S. Orange Avenue in Arcadia, was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail. He has nine prior felony convictions and was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Martinez was released Aug. 1 after providing bond in the amount of $50,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Sink, 35, 4200 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, destroying evidence. Bond: $3,500.
Christian Werner, 49, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest without violence, destroying evidence. Bond: $3,500.
Mackenzie Egeland, 25, 1200 block of Redstart Road, Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Janina Debiase, 33, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Lee Shinn, 56, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brandon Smith, 29, 2200 block of S. Bay Acres Road, Osprey. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $10,000.
William Spears, 37, 100 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
John Spencer, 49, 2200 block of S. Jackson Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Michael Falco, 25, 200 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
Marlene Hogelad, 73, 2300 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
Alonzo Newsome, 52, 100 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: sex offender violation (failure to register a motor vehicle). Bond: none.
Erin Ociesa, 35, 1100 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft under $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Kasey Jones, 27, 1300 block of Piedmont, Venice. Charges: domestic battery, obstruction without violence, giving false information to the police. Bond: none.
Lisa Stewart, 51, 100 block of Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Nicholas Maggazeni, 31, 100 block of Gulf Coast Blvd., Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to pay child support). Bond: $600.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Edward Kitt, 29, 400 block of River Blvd., Nokomis. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $17,120.
Criminal registration:
Paula Miller, 37, 1400 block of Pine St., Nokomis.
Rachel August, 34, 300 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis.
Bria Cochuyt, 39, 400 block of Manatee Court, Venice.
Aristotle Omalley, 42, 100 block of S. Ruby Ave., Nokomis.
Kimberly Netteler, 39, 700 block of Suffolk Circle, Nokomis.
Compiled by Greg Giles, News Editor
