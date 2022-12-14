VENICE — The city was putting the finishing touches on renovations to City Hall when Hurricane Ian struck in September.
Fortunately, one of the goals of the project was to harden the structure against such catastrophes, so it came through the storm relative unscathed. Relatively.
The biggest problem was that rain blew in under an outside door on the second floor on the west side. It infiltrated the first-floor ceiling right over City Clerk Kelly Michaels’ office, shorting out lights and causing some flooding.
It had been dried up on a recent visit, but only the lights above her desk were functional.
There were a few glitches during the storm as well, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
Although the building had been outfitted with a generator, it wasn’t working when he went there during the power outage the day after the storm, he said.
That didn’t just mean it was dark inside — it meant he couldn’t even get in, because City Hall now has electronic locks.
The problem turned out to be a blown fuse that was quickly replaced, he said.
The new locks are a surprisingly important part of the renovations.
“One initiative has been to make more meeting space for outside groups,” Lavallee said.
That was accomplished at both the new headquarters for the police department and in the replacement of Fire Station No. 1, and now at City Hall, which was part of the fire station project.
What was essentially a storage space off the community room on the west side of City Hall has been turned into a smaller conference room, but with tech. Access to that part of the building can be allowed to public groups with a keycard outside business hours.
Space on the other side of that lobby is now a training/meeting room, also with new tech. There was also a tech upgrade to the conference room on the other side of the building.
But the principal goal of the remodel was to add space for employees, and that was accomplished too, Assistant City Manager James Clinch said.
“Everybody got more room,” he said, and there’s space to grow into as well.
Without changing the building’s footprint, hundreds of square feet of space was acquired, with parking added around the complex.
The biggest factor was the new Building Department Annex, which connects Fire Station 1 with City Hall.
Creating a much-needed new location for the department — which has issued more than 5,000 permits a year for at least the last four years — opened up room for the “reclamation” of the existing City Hall building, Lavallee said.
Planning and Zoning Department took much of the vacated space, with a ripple effect around the rest of the building.
It’s one of several departments given better public access because they have more direct dealings with the public. As a precaution, they’re also behind thick glass as well.
“We don’t have the demographic that creates a lot of problems,” he said, “and we hope we never do.”
Each employee participated in a needs assessment that was factored into the design for the renovations, with the Public Works Department taking a lead role, Lavallee said.
A lot of work was done in-house, too, Lavallee said, keeping costs down. The city saved more than $1 million that way in the remodeling of the old police station into the Public Works office.
Public Works also “did all the shopping for us,” he said. But not for him. His desk and chair were in good shape and didn’t need to be replaced, he said.
“I’m an old yankee,” he said. “I don’t spend what I don’t have to spend.”
He did need to get furniture for a small conference room added to his office from storage space, though.
He lost a window on the south side of it that overlooked the parking lot that used to be there before the Building Department Annex was built. In its place he got shelves to display knickknacks representing his time in government in Venice and elsewhere.
