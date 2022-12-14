Ed’s office

Mementos from a career in public service are on display in City Manager Ed Lavallee’s remodeled office in Venice City Hall.

VENICE — The city was putting the finishing touches on renovations to City Hall when Hurricane Ian struck in September.

Fortunately, one of the goals of the project was to harden the structure against such catastrophes, so it came through the storm relative unscathed. Relatively.


Council offices

Gone are the cubicles that used to separate work spaces in Council members’ office.
Conference room

The conference room on the east side of City Hall was reworked with new tech and facilities for refreshments.
Kramer's office

When the OK went out to hang things on the wall again at City Hall, Assistant City Engineer Jon Kramer put up this wall-size Tesla art.
Info desk

Christmas cards from a student design contest decorate the Information desk at City Hall.
