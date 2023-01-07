Editor’s note.: Susan Cairo submitted photos and quotes from friends on the various ships.
PORT OF TAMPA — Most cruise ships return to port before dawn in order to clear the ship and prepare for the next group of travelers and an afternoon departure.
Monday, three cruise ships in the Port of Tampa and other watercraft of varying sizes spent most of the day in a dense fog, unable to dock. Returning passengers were trapped on board while the next batch of cruisers had extra time in port and a late start to their cruise.
And those passengers included a number of Venice residents.
“We were on the Celebrity Constellation and took photos from our ship,” Sawgrass resident Susan Cairo said.
“My friends were on the Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas and sent a photo of our ship in the fog.
“Normally, we might have disembarked early in the morning and been home in Venice before noon. Instead, we got home at 7:30 p.m. and they got home at 8:30 p.m.
“Between the two ships, there were 12 people from Sawgrass and a lot of people from Venice on those two ships. Also stuck in the fog was the Norwegian Dawn.”
That ship probably had many Venice area passengers as well.
“They handled the delay pretty good,” Cairo’s friend Fran Mezzatest said of Royal Caribbean. “They gave us drinks, lunch and 60 free minutes to help people rearrange flights or transportation from the ship. Everything was good until they told us to leave the room (stateroom) at 3 p.m.
“They were all congregating on the 5th floor where they exit but they told us it was a safety hazard and we had to find another place on the ship to wait. We didn’t get off the ship until almost 8 pm. But it was fun.
(Mezzatest and her husband Joe of Venice were on Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas.)
“The port of Tampa closed about 10 p.m. on Sunday night and didn’t open till about 2:30 p.m. on Monday. It took us a lot of time to get in,” Cairo said. “We disembarked about 6:15 p.m. It was a mess. Luggage was everywhere with the incoming passengers’ and the outgoing passengers’ luggage on the dock. The hallways on the ship were a madhouse.
“Our cabin was on the third deck but we had to disembark from the fifth deck with our carry-ons and then find our luggage on the dock.”
This was the final adventure of this cruise, Cairo continued. Earlier, as they passed Cuba, they picked up a boatload of refugees who were stranded at sea.
Cairo described the boat as “makeshift.” Her photos, taken in rather dense fog from the Constellation, show a boat that seems very close to being overloaded.
“They were fed a Christmas dinner on board our ship,” Cairo said.
The refugees were then dropped off in Puerto Rico.
The Associated Press reported additional refugees saved by other ships on Monday.
Crew members aboard two cruise ships rescued around two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest episode of hundreds making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days, authorities said.
The Associated Press reported that crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a crowded boat and crew members aboard Carnival Celebration spotted five people in distress on a small vessel about 29 miles northwest of Cuba.
As for the Venice families, they had extra time on the ships because of the fog.
“When they told us there was going to be a delay entering the port, we thought it was going to be an hour and that was in the morning. We didn’t get off the ship till 7:30 p.m.,” John Toms of Venice said. “It was OK until they told us to get out of our room at 3 p.m. We went to the Diamond Lounge but unfortunately there were kids up to the age of 18 singing karaoke badly.”
Toms and his wife Joyce were on the Brilliance of the Sea for a New Year’s Eve cruise that turned out to be longer than expected.
“I won’t do it again,” Toms said.
“Three cruise ships were delayed because of fog,” Cairo said. “It has not happened in years, maybe never.”
Barbara Fink, of Venice, was on the Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas with her husband Rick. She summed it up to Cairo by saying “it was a horrible end to a fantastic cruise.”
