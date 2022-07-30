Editor’s Note: This column resulted from an email from a longtime turtle patroller, Maureen Snyder, who also happens to live along the beach she patrols for Mote Marine — South Casey Key.

Sea turtle volunteers trained by Mote Marine walk miles of beachfront daily to record sea turtle nesting and hatching.


Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments