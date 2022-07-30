Editor’s Note: This column resulted from an email from a longtime turtle patroller, Maureen Snyder, who also happens to live along the beach she patrols for Mote Marine — South Casey Key.
Sea turtle volunteers trained by Mote Marine walk miles of beachfront daily to record sea turtle nesting and hatching.
“This is what I found this morning when I walked the beach,” Mote volunteer Maureen Snyder wrote to me in an email. “They not only left 6 bags of trash, but left them directly on a turtle nest.”
Maureen’s photo of that scene accompanies this article. Nowhere on that yellow stake are the words “Leave trash here.”
If one can lug all those filled beer bottles to the beach, why can’t that person carry the empties home or at least to the nearest public trash can.
Endangering sea turtles is bad enough but there is more. That nest marker happens to be on private property, according to Snyder, whose home is on that stretch of beach.
“What is the difference between grass and sand?” Snyder wrote to me. “Nothing if it is your back yard.
“Would it be OK if I pulled up in front of your house, got out and set up a grill, tent, lawn chairs, boom box, cooler of beer and had a birthday party?”
For people who live on Casey Key or in one of the Venice beachfront subdivisions such as Gulf Shores or Golden Beach, such antics happen all too often.
Some people go so far as to even use the beach easements, which are only for members of Gulf Shores or Golden Beach, even though signage proclaims “Members Only.”
Although I live in Gulf Shores and used the easement often in the days when I was walking the beach, I never parked myself behind someone’s house with whatever gear I had taken to the beach and when I did walk the beach, I walked along the surf, which is legal in most any state.
In Venice, which has dark sand that is usually too hot for human toes, that also is the smart thing to do.
I guess some people like to burn their feet, for Maureen’s email to me continued:
“No, it is your private property. People do not have the same respect for our private property. Your grass is my sand.
“There has been a lot of discussion about the “PRIVATE BEACH” signs being put up on Casey Key. This is the reason why,” Snyder concluded in her email.
Who owns the beach is easy when it comes to the Venice Public Beach and Nokomis Public Beach, as two examples. Where private homes such as the Snyder’s are located depends on where they live and how much land is between their house and the edge of the water.
At library.municode.com/fl/sarasota county/codes/code_of_ordinances? the following description can be found: “Beach means any sandy or rocky area located waterward or seaward of the vegetation line or a bluff. Where a functioning shore-parallel seawall or rock revetment exists, the beach shall constitute the sandy or rocky area located seaward or waterward thereof.”
That only defines the sandy part of the beach, not who owns the sand or any part of the sand.
The definition for Public Beach Park, copied below, is fairly clear:
“Public Beach Park means any public parkland owned, leased, or operated by the County that is contiguous to a Beach or separated by a roadway from a Beach that is located along the Gulf of Mexico and/or Big Sarasota Pass, any Sarasota bay, Venice Inlet, or the reestablished Midnight Pass, including parking areas associated with the Public Beach Park.”
“Section Sec. 90-31. — Findings” addresses the use of public beaches within the same document listed above in regard to the use of alcohol, protection of habitats and more for the public good.”
Laws regarding even the definition of where public and private property meet along Florida beaches differs in areas such as the Panhandle (northern Gulf coast), the northeast coast of Florida from Jacksonville South, the area from Palm Beach to Miami and the Keys and the beach south of Clearwater to Fort Myers
Laws addressing beaches in other states, including Alaska which has the most coastline of any state, are not any more uniform. To see accessibility of various beaches in the Sarasota County area, go to: https://bit.ly/3PMKoxI.
There is a key that identifies the accessibility to various beach areas.
The most confusion arises in areas such as that portion of Casey Key Beach on which the Snyders live. The beach does not go right up to the back wall of their house or the back edge of their pool and/or patio area, nor is it always the same because tidal action, storms and such impact the beaches sometimes by removing sand and other times by adding sand.
In the 29 years that I have lived in Venice, the beach has been restored twice in my memory (2005 and 2015) by the Army Corps of Engineers. I have seen beach water in the parking lot of Sharky’s and the boardwalk at Caspersen Beach washed away
However wide the beach is, determines where the public can walk without encroaching on private property such as that of the Snyders and others who live along the beach.
At barneswalker.com/what-about-that-new-florida-public-beach-law/, a new law went into affect regarding this issue:
“On July 1, 2018, a new Florida Statute, Section 163.035, went into effect regarding the public’s ability to use public beaches and adjoined property. Almost immediately, charges were made that the Governor and the Legislature were turning Florida’s public beaches private and denying the public access to them.”
For people like the Snyders who live on the beach, that statute offers some protection. What none of these laws really offer is protection from people who believe that all the sand belongs to them as members of the public.
It does not. If that were your house, I cannot believe that you would want people so ignorant as to leave all that trash atop a sea turtle nest and to have their party in your backyard.
Back in the Bronze Age when I was young, I remember something called The Golden Rule. It basically said “Do unto others as they would do onto you.”
Everyone should know that “rule” and should consider those who happen to live along the beach in Venice or Casey Key or elsewhere.
Snyder said there were even bags of food left up next to her house. What are people not learning from their parents and/or teachers while growing up?
Turtle season continues until the end of October. For hatchlings, that is the most dangerous part of the season for that is when they must clamber out of their shells, find their way to the surface of the sand and dash into the Gulf before being eaten by a shorebird, coyote or raccoon.
Once in the water, they then must quickly hide in some of the seaweed before being eaten by a fish or other sea creature that is bigger than they are.
People like Snyder and her fellow turtle patrollers are making a positive difference in the Earth’s fragile environment. People like those litterbugs on Casey Key Beach need to mend their ways while there is still time to save this planet.
