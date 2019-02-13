A proposed rule allowing RV parking at private clubs that was deemed too broad by the Venice Planning Commission last month was recently approved by the Venice City Council after it tightened some of the criteria and added new ones.
The idea was to provide some leeway to the Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge during this tourist season for members, called “Traveling Elks,” who visit the area. The nationally affiliated organization has a history accommodating members with RVs for brief overnight stays.
“Usually this is controlled through a site and development plan,” said Community Development Director Jeff Shrum. “This (new draft rule) is simply allowing it as an accessory use on certain properties only. Key to this is it affects only private, nonprofit service clubs.”
But Council didn’t agree with allowing RV parking as an accessory use and reinstated the requirement it be approved through a site plan, at a cost of $535.
Eight criteria are included to provide the protections against proliferation. The restrictions include no parking for more than three consecutive days, parking must be on a hard surface, no connection to water or sewer (electricity is okay), and no more than four RVs on site at any given time. The rule will only apply to private clubs defined as “associations and organizations of a civil, fraternal or social character not operated or maintained for profit, and to which there is no unrestricted public access or use.”
There are other restrictions, too, ensuring RV parking wouldn’t impact buffering. And an organization can’t turn existing parking spaces into RV parking spaces without going through a formal and expensive site plan change.
Current rules require a permit to be issued.
The original draft rule considered by the Commission would have done away with that requirement, but Mayor John Holic amended the proposed rules to reintroduce an application process. He also added a sunset provision of 18 months. That, he said, will give applicants immediate relief for this tourist season, but require them to apply for RV parking through a revised site and development plan. It passed muster with Council unanimously.
“I see we have a lot control over it so I don’t have a problem,” said Council Member Mitzie Fiedler.
