NEW YORK — The autumn months in Zurich offer the perfect time of year to experience the best of the city’s charming streets, nearby hikes, local cuisine, vibrant foliage, art exhibitions, special events and much more.
Below are just some of the many experiences to get the most out of a trip to Zurich this fall.
Fall foliage in Uetliberg
Standing 2,854 feet above sea level is Zurich’s own mountain, Uetliberg, an outdoor paradise close to the city.
A 25-minute train ride brings visitors to the top of the mountain for incredible views of Zurich, the lake and the Alps.
During the fall, this view becomes vibrant with a wide range of colors from the surrounding forest’s leaves changing colors, popping with greens, yellows, browns, oranges and reds.
Lindenhof & Schipfe
The Lindenhof in the Old Town of Zurich is one of the best viewpoints in the fall thanks to its trees dotted with incredible yellow leaves. Just below the Lindenhof is an area called Schipfe, where vibrant foliage can be found surrounding the majestic river.
Food & Wine
Zurich has two wineries located within the city that are ideal spots for tastings during the harvest season: Zweifel, which is a popular chips brand that also produces local wine, with roots dating back to the 14th century; and Landolt, which was founded in 1834 and is one of the most beautiful vineyards in the city.
It produces 30 different wines with 10 kinds of grapes from the Zurich wine region.
Market Bürkliplatz
One of the most popular local markets in Zurich is the Market Bürkliplatz, which takes place every Tuesday and Friday morning. As one of the largest local markets in Zurich, visitors can find a bounty of seasonal vegetables and fruits, flowers, cheese, fish and meat, especially in the fall season.
Museums and Exhibitions
Since June 2022, the WOW Museum, a museum of optical illusions, has been offering a new activity: the WOW City Rally.
Visitors can experience real-life WOW moments on a walk through the city with animated illusions, as well as different challenges and engaging interactions.
Niki de Saint Phalle Retrospective at Kunsthaus Zurich, Sept. 2-Jan. 8. Niki de Saint Phalle was one of the best-known artists of her generation, known for her distinctive style.
This retrospective will feature 150 artworks and will shed light on this visionary outsider. Her trademark works are the “Nanas,” the large, colorful, female figures that established her international success.
The Kunsthaus Zurich is one of Switzerland’s most acclaimed museums with art collections ranging from the 13th century to the present.
Special events
• Food Zurich — Sept 8-18: The 11-day food festival features more than 100 different events, including pop-up dinners around the city, professional cooking classes, food tastings, kitchen battles, urban gardening and guided tours of the Zurich gastro scene.
• Zurich Film Festival — Sept. 22-Oct. 2: The 11-day Zurich film festival features more than 160 movies, attracting both film lovers and professionals in the film industry.
• Digital Art Zurich (DA Z) — Oct. 20-30: An international festival celebrating digital culture, Digital Art Zurich will bring together 40 nationally and internationally renowned artists.
The festival presents technical innovations in a cultural context, and will include installations, talks, workshops, performances and guided tours by the artists.
• Expovina Wine Fair — Nov. 3-17: The Expovina wine fair is Zurich’s biggest event for wine lovers and is one of the largest wine tasting fairs in the world.
Held for 60 years, this year’s fair will take place aboard 12 boats docked in Zurich with the beautiful backdrop of the lake.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.