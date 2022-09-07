Zurich puts out its welcome mat for fall

Autumn in Zurich.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NEW YORK — The autumn months in Zurich offer the perfect time of year to experience the best of the city’s charming streets, nearby hikes, local cuisine, vibrant foliage, art exhibitions, special events and much more.

Below are just some of the many experiences to get the most out of a trip to Zurich this fall.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments