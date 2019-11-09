VENICE - A draft tree ordinance is on its way to Venice City Council for final approval.
The Venice Planning Commission on Oct. 29 unanimously recommended adopting the new rules.
It's been under consideration for a few years, after Council gave direction to chart its own course. Currently, all tree permitting and enforcement within the city is administered and enforced by Sarasota County through an interlocal agreement.
Required permits will now be attainable at City Hall in Venice.
While the new rules were being drafted, the state passed a law exempting residents from most of its provisions. That's already been challenged in court by other municipalities. The new draft incorporates some of the same state-approved language.
Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said if anything changes, the tree ordinance can always be revisited.
Other changes to landscaping and buffering rules will be incorporated during revision of Land Development Regulations, which is also currently underway.
Proposed rules differ from the county tree rules in that its Grand Tree designation to protect large trees is replaced by a Heritage Tree designation, which accomplishes the same objective.
A Venetian Tree designation was added to protect the Banyan tree, which technically is not a native species, and other unique trees.
Eventually, there will be financial incentives built into the rules to encourage developers to save trees.
Telecommunications towers are exempt, something Commissioner Shaun Graser said he didn't agree with.
"(That's) an awfully narrow exemption. It seems like if we're trying to save trees, this doesn't make much sense," Graser said.
The new law will go into affect in January 2020. It moves next to Council for its consideration.
