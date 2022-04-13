Pictured are, from left, Lanessa Bannister (vice president of sales for Lennox Residential), Jim and Chris Foubister (directors of Tri County Community Foundation), Billy and Lolly Swanson (owners of Tri County Air) and Kim McGill (vice president of Marketing for Lennox Residential).
Pictured are, from left, Victoria May (marketing director for Tri County Air), Lolly Swanson and Billy Swanson (owners of Tri County Air), Chris and Jim Foubister (directors of Tri County Community Foundation).
VENICE — Tri County Air has been awarded the Lennox Community Award by Lennox Industries.
The award is presented annually to a select group of dealers that “best represent Lennox values and a shared dedication to making a difference in the community.”
Only three awards are given out a year out of more than 7,000 Lennox Dealers in the USA and Canada, and each winner is chosen by Lennox’s executive team.
“’Generosity,’ ‘Impact,’ ‘Improvement,’ and ‘Love’ are words that describe these dealers’ commitment to making a difference in their communities,” said Douglas L. Young, president and COO, Lennox Residential Heating & Cooling. “They understand the value of giving back to the communities they serve.”
Established in 1977, Tri County Air employs over 100 people and serves Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties in Florida.
Owner Billy Swanson said the company makes an effort to bring comfort to people in different ways.
“There are three different kinds of comfort: environmental, emotional/spiritual, and physical,” Swanson said. “Our goal is to meet all of those needs for our customers. My technicians know how to care for our customer’s environmental comfort. They know air conditioning, so I hired a couple to head up our Comfort Care division, and I established the Tri County Community Foundation.”
The Tri County Community Foundation, also known as Serve FL, has been co-directed by the husband-and-wife team of Jim and Christine Foubister since 2013.
Under their leadership, Tri County Air has been able to partner with the city of Venice, Venice High School and other cities, schools, churches and non-profits, meeting the critical needs of the families who live in the cities the company serves.
“We exist to help others,” Swanson said. “It isn’t about what our customers can do for us but instead what we can do for our customers.”
