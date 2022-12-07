SVferry100315C_C

The South Venice Beach ferry takes beachgoers from the mainland to Manasota Key beaches. Monthly and annual passes are available to members of the South Venice Civic Association and the public, but at differing costs.

VENICE — A lawsuit between Sarasota County and South Venice Beach Endowment Trust that was set to go to trial Monday has been rescheduled.

The Trust had filed a motion to continue the trial on Oct. 28, citing the need to complete discovery that had been postponed due to Hurricane Ian and difficulty in setting up mediation.


