The South Venice Beach ferry takes beachgoers from the mainland to Manasota Key beaches. Monthly and annual passes are available to members of the South Venice Civic Association and the public, but at differing costs.
VENICE — A lawsuit between Sarasota County and South Venice Beach Endowment Trust that was set to go to trial Monday has been rescheduled.
The Trust had filed a motion to continue the trial on Oct. 28, citing the need to complete discovery that had been postponed due to Hurricane Ian and difficulty in setting up mediation.
In an order entered Dec. 2, Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll granted the motion, which the county agreed to, and reset the case for jury trial the week of May 8.
In its complaint, filed Nov. 1, 2021, the county alleges that the Trust has failed to allow the inspection, auditing and copying of all records related to a $185,250 grant to dredge in the area served by the South Venice Beach ferry, as required by the grant agreement between them.
The funds originated with West Coast Inland Navigation District, which has jurisdiction over the channel.
While the Trust did submit documentation of costs for reimbursement, the county says, it has refused access to other records.
In its response, the Trust says the county didn't give the notice required by the grant agreement and hasn't specified the records it wants to audit.
A letter from Assistant County Attorney David M. Pearce dated Sept. 27, had asked for "all … documents related to these grants, including purchases, solicitations, invoices, payments, agreements and compliance records regarding disposition of assets purchased using grant funds."
The county was trying to investigate a potential violation of a grant requirement that the Trust "comply with all federal, state and local laws," the letter goes on to state.
In particular, it states, Florida administrative rules require that funds from the grant program be "for the use and benefit of the general public … on a nonexclusive basis without regard to race, religion, age, sex or the political jurisdiction in which the user may reside."
The Trust charges different amounts for ferry passes, depending on whether the purchaser lives in South Venice. For 2022, a South Venice resident paid $150 for an annual pass, while the cost for anyone else was $300.
In addition, according to SouthVeniceBeach.org, the website for the South Venice Civic Association, monthly passes are available to South Venice residents but not to other people.
The ferry isn't currently running, however, due to damage from Ian to the stairs at the ferry's berth and the destruction of a shed containing the water system for the facility. Passes for 2023 are expected to go on sale later this month, the website states.
The grant agreement does require the Trust to "comply with all Federal, State and local laws, regulations and ordinances," but goes on to say "applicable to the work or payment for work thereof."
It also prohibits discrimination, but in reference to "existing employees or applicants in employment practices."
The county acknowledges that grant funds weren't used for the operation of the ferry but denies that the channel is open to the general public on a nonexclusive basis.
The Trust says the county is prohibited from challenging the differing fee structure now because it was in place when the grant agreement was entered into.
The county denies knowing of the differences in fees for residents and nonresidents.
It's seeking a judgment ordering the Trust to comply with its obligation to provide access to documents related to the dredging.
If that requirement can't be enforced, it wants the court to find that the Trust is in breach of the agreement and owes the county a refund, plus interest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.