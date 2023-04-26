featured topical Trial scheduled for DUI manslaughter defendant Jury trial slated for November By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer Apr 26, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Isreal Lee Rogner SCSO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Isreal Lee Rogner is slated to stand trial later starting in November for a fatal crash in 2022.The trial is set to start Nov. 6, with a docket sounding — the deadline for ironing out pre-trial issues — set for Oct. 16.Authorities allege Rogner, 43, was the driver at fault for a five-car crash at Tamiami Trail and U.S. 41 Bypass in late December. Several patients were taken to the hospital for treatment after the crash, including Rogner himself and Englewood resident Denver Gillean.Gillean died at the hospital. He was 93, just one month shy of turning 94.Rogner was originally charged with several counts of DUI involving property damage. A charge of vehicular homicide and negligent manslaughter was added after Gillean's death.Authorities allege Rogner refused to undergo sobriety tests at the scene, and he had previously had his driver's license restricted to operating a car for business purposes only.Rogner, a Punta Gorda resident, had previously been charged with DUI in Charlotte County and pleaded no contest.The charge was reduced to reckless driving and sentenced to probation, which was terminated a month before the Venice crash.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters frank.difiore@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homicide Criminal Law Manslaughter Law Crime Gillean Driver Rogner Tamiami Trail Charlotte County Venice Sarasota County Denver Gillean Dui Isreal Lee Rogner Negligent Trending Now Large air-conditioned pickleball complex set for Venice Postal worker charged with money laundering, fraud City of Venice makes a 'best suburb' list Cops: Inmate killed 80-year-old cellmate Stepping down after 25 years Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
