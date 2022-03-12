FLORIDA KEYS — To commemorate the Middle Keys’ recently reopened Old Seven Mile Bridge that parallels the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, a social media trivia competition will offer entrants a chance to win a getaway to explore Marathon and its unique visitor experiences.
Among them is enjoying “Old Seven,” the scenic 2.2-mile section of the bridge that serves as both a linear park and a gateway to historic Pigeon Key.
Nestled beneath the bridge, the tiny island of Pigeon Key was once home to about 400 workers constructing the railroad.
The “Old Seven Middle Keys Adventure” trivia challenge kicks off Monday, March 14, with the winner to receive a three-night Keys vacation. To enter, participants must complete a short trivia quiz about the island chain’s historic elements such as Henry Flagler’s Over-Sea Railroad and America’s first undersea park.
Valued at more than $3,500, the contest’s prize includes vouchers for air travel and car rental and three nights’ accommodations at Isla Bella Beach Resort.
The winner and a guest also can experience Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, the Turtle Hospital and Pigeon Key and cycle the Marathon area on legendary “Keys cruisers” from Bike Marathon Bike Rentals.
The contest entry page link is to be published in posts on the Florida Keys’ Facebook page and as a link below the bio (@thefloridakeys) on Instagram and Twitter.
The trip giveaway entry period begins at 9 a.m. Monday, and continues through 11:59 p.m., March 28. Rules and terms are to be available on the contest page.
Just one entry per person is valid, with the winner to be randomly selected from all eligible submissions. Entrants must be legal U.S. residents and age 21 or older. Contest results are to be announced by April 6.
