Independence Day may have passed but the Florida Highway Patrol isn’t letting down its guard. The Fourth of July weekend is considered one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, and FHP will be conducting enforcement operations throughout the next few days targeting aggressive and impaired drivers statewide.
In July 2018, there were 74,965 people involved in a crash in Florida and 2,943 DUIs. Almost 10 percent of those DUIs last July occurred July 4-5 and nearly all of the drug and alcohol confirmed crashes in July 2018 resulted in a fatality.
FHP offers the following driving safety tips for the weekend:
• Never drive impaired and designate a sober driver. Remember, even one drink increases the risk of a crash while driving.
• Do not let anyone who has been drinking get behind the wheel, including you.
• Always buckle up. A seatbelt is your vehicle’s most important safety feature.
• Stay focused on driving and do not drive distracted. Distracted driving is extremely risky behavior and focused attention on driving helps to prevent crashes.
• Travelers should use caution when traveling during times of low visibility, especially at night.
• Call FHP (347) or dial 911 to report drunk drivers, traffic crashes, stranded or disabled motorists, or suspicious incidents on the road.
Victim BayFlited in Laurel Road crash
One person was taken to the hospital by helicopter in Venice after a vehicle crash on Laurel Road at Pinebrook Road, near the I-75 interchange, Wednesday afternoon, reports ABC 7 WWSB.
Captain Conner Cardwell with the Florida Highway Patrol said there were four passengers involved in this accident.
All were transported to the hospital by ambulance with the exception of the driver who was BayFlited. However, they are all expected to be okay.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
April Ellis, 31, 6300 block of Glencoe Ave., Sarasota. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $8,000.
Valeriy Vigil, 21, 800 block of N. Havanna Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked, attached registration or license plate not assigned. Bond: $8,120.
Sheila Casertano, 44, 100 block of Jessica St. S., Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.
Larry Petersen, 35, 900 block of Myrtle Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
David Wright, 80, 500 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on person 56 or older. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Farrington, 43, 5600 block of Varet Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (nonpayment of child support). Bond: $5,070.
Brandon Holycross, 23, 200 block of Temple Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Swain Mosley, 43, 1800 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (dilaudid, meth). Bond: $3,000.
Samantha Smith, 32, 200 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
David Stuetzer, 47, 400 block of Dorchester Drive, Venice. Charge: Washington County warrant for violation of probation. Bond: none.
Stephanie Carr, 43, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
German Diaz, 23, 300 block of Bayside Parkway, Nokomis. Charge: reckless driving. Bond: $1,500.
Wayne Perry, 55, 100 block of Myakka Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: $25,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Brian Kiehl, 39, 900 block of 1st Dirt Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended (habitual offender). Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registration:
Neal Palmer, 32, 500 block of Duke Road, Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
