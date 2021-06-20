Troopers are searching for a truck that hit a woman as she was standing on the side of Interstate 75 late Saturday between State Road 681 and State Road 72.
She was seriously injured and transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The woman had pulled her car to the side of I-75 northbound at 11:58 p.m. Saturday when a possibly Ford pickup truck dark in color hit the driver door and the woman.
The motorist fled the scene. Troopers are hoping to get help from the public in finding the motorist. The truck would have right front headlight damage and right side damage.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call *FHP or Crimestoppers.
