VENICE — The FleetForce Truck Driving School will be expanding their operations to Sarasota and Manatee counties, with future plans in Venice.
The school will be collaborating with State College of Florida to open its second location in the state on Oct. 4. It also plans to expand into Venice next year but hasn’t given specific details yet.
The Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training school will have programs at the SCF grounds.
“State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota is thrilled to collaborate with Fleet Force to ensure local business and industry partners have a skilled, ready to work pipeline of commercial truck drivers,” Todd Fritch, the executive vice president and provost of State College of Florida, said. “Throughout the region, the local economy is thriving, and thus needing a larger trained workforce.”
Starting in October, new classes will begin every Monday, and students have a choice between either a 40-hour Class B or a 160-hour Class A course to obtain the CDL license.
Students can take the classes all at once or in the evenings for those busy or working other jobs.
The 40-hour Class B training takes five days from Monday to Friday, and students can take their CDL test early the next week, according to Tra Williams, the owner and president of FleetForce.
In around 10 days, a student can obtain their B license and be ready for employment, he said.
“We are seeing a critical need for more commercial truck drivers around the nation,” Williams said. “In Sarasota-Manatee specifically, there are significant driver shortages with no commercial truck driving schools for those who want to obtain a CDL license nearby.”
The school has collaborated with Suncoast CareerSource, which will help with talent support for the students after completing a course and obtaining a truck driving license. Students can expect an entry-level job to average around $50,000.
Placement rates for the driving school are at 90% within 90 days of beginning the program, according to FleetForce.
“Obviously there is tremendous pent-up demand for drivers all along the Suncoast,” Williams said. “With no CDL schools and lots of shipping, manufacturing, logistical, and industrial growth, the need for CDL drivers in Sarasota and Manatee is downright urgent.”
