A fire caused by an equipment failure in the trailer of a semi shut down the center and right lanes of I-75 south of Laurel Road Friday morning.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, a Freightliner driven by Ricardo Powell, 30, of Clearwater, became engulfed in flames after he pulled over following the equipment failure, which isn’t described in the release.
The Sarasota County Fire Department put the fire out without further damage but two lanes were closed during cleanup.
Neither Powell nor his passenger, Roxana Lupu, 19, of Port Richey, was injured.
Serious injuries in bike/truck collision
A Venice man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries Friday morning after a sanitation truck struck the tricycle he was riding.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, Timothy Paszko, 56, was riding eastbound on Center Road in the left-turn lane west of U.S. 41 Bypass. Tracy Nabergall, 28, also of Venice, was driving right behind him.
Nabergall failed to see the tricycle and the left front end of the truck collided with the left rear of the tricycle.
Nabergall was cited for careless driving.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Tommie Tucker, 47, 100 block of Ruby Ave., Nokomis. Charges: trespass, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Callahan, 38, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
Jeremy Jennings, 26, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: larceny, petit theft, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Krista Pappas, 50, 300 South Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled device without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Edward Kitt, 29, 400 block of S. River Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Jason Conley, 33, 500 block of Olive St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (nonpayment of child support). Bond: $2,474.
Laurie Pastoreck, 61, 300 block of S. Ravina St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $15,000.
Jamie Spangler, 30, 13000 block of S. Church St., Osprey. Charge: failure to report sex offender name or address change. Bond: none.
John Utosh, 34, 300 block of Myrtle St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
Bobbi Jo Whiting, 50, 100 block of S. Sierra St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear, original charge: trafficking methamphetamine). Bond: $150,000.
Jennifer Candy Callen, 44, 1600 block of Bob O’Link Drive, Venice. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, one count of possession of a legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
James Lewis Clemmer, 61, 100 block of Wading Bird Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct. Bond: none.
Sex offender registration:
Andrew Michael Dropla, 52, 804 Guild Drive, Venice.
Criminal registration:
Samantha Graf, 26, 900 block of Arcadia Road, Venice.
Compiled by Greg Giles, Tom Harmening and Bob Mudge
