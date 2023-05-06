The Caldwell men

Roland Caldwell, center, is shown last year next to a plaque honoring him at Caldwell Trust Company’s office, with son R.G. “Kelly” Caldwell Jr. to his left and Kelly’s sons Chase, left Zachary and Brooks.

VENICE — Roland G. Caldwell, who founded Caldwell Trust Company nearly 30 years ago and set it on a path to managing more than $1.5 billion in assets, died April 24 at the age of 89.

He’d been ill for a couple of months but his mind remained sharp until the end, when he was still offering advice to his grandchildren, said son R.G. “Kelly” Caldwell Jr. said.


Roland G. Caldwell

Roland G. Caldwell died April 24 at the age of 89.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments