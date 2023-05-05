Roland Caldwell, center, is shown last year next to a plaque honoring him at Caldwell Trust Company’s office, with son R.G. “Kelly” Caldwell Jr. to his left and Kelly’s sons Chase, left Zachary and Brooks.
VENICE — Roland G. Caldwell, who founded Caldwell Trust Co. nearly 30 years ago and set it on a path to managing more than $1.5 billion in assets, died April 24 at the age of 89.
He’d been ill for a couple of months but his mind remained sharp until the end, when he was still offering advice to his grandchildren, according to his son R.G. “Kelly” Caldwell Jr.
“I’m so grateful for that time,” he said.
Early life
Roland George Caldwell was born Nov. 10, 1933, in Chicago, but life took him to a variety of locales, starting with a family move to a farm in Ohio when he was 11. It was there that he would meet Annette Kluchar, whom he would marry in 1955. She died in 2013.
Before marriage came a two-year stint in the Navy and schooling at The Ohio State University on the G.I. Bill.
He would later graduate from Kent State University and join the Cleveland Trust Co., where he worked for six years before moving to Muncie, Indiana, and becoming a senior trust officer with American National Bank.
Employment in the trust industry would take him to the Bahamas and from there to Florida, first to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, then to Sarasota and finally to Venice, where he worked at the former First National Bank, which was later acquired by SunTrust Bank and is now Truist Bank.
It was there that he met economist Art Laffer, who would later be an adviser to President Ronald Reagan on supply-side economics.
Laffer’s mother lived in the Venice area, and he went into the bank one day in the 1970s while visiting her and asked bank President Merle Graser if he could speak to someone in the trust department.
“You need to meet Roland Caldwell,” Kelly said Graser told Laffer.
He did, beginning a longtime friendship that has brought Laffer back numerous times to give programs for company clients.
Making a future
Roland formed Caldwell Trust out of a brainstorming lunch with Jack Meyerhoff, who became one of its first directors, Kelly said.
Bank mergers had left a void in the local trust community, so they decided “we’ll just create a trust company,” Roland said.
“You can’t make a future until you think of it first,” is one of the lessons he learned from his father, Kelly said.
“He saw opportunity everywhere,” he said. “He saw the possibility of an idea.”
Caldwell Trust was chartered in November 1993, as Roland was turning 60.
Getting to know people
Kelly had gone to work with a prior incarnation of the business, Caldwell & Co., a consulting firm, as his father’s “right-hand man,” he said. He’d sit in the corner listening and taking notes, he said, often wondering why his father was talking to people about subjects other than their finances.
One of them was Scotch.
Roland and Annette had taken a long trip to Scotland during which he researched both family history and whiskey distilling, with the latter topic of such interest among clients that Kelly eventually suggested he write a book about it.
He did, publishing “On the Making and Drinking of Fine Scotch Whisky.” His research into the family was turned into “The Caldwell Family History.”
Kelly said realized later that wide-ranging conversations were his father’s way of building relationships and learning what was important to his clients without having to ask them directly.
“To this day we still have those clients, and they still talk about that Scotch book,” he said.
Roland’s method of asking open-ended questions has been formalized as part of the company’s training for new trust officers, Kelly said.
One of a kind
Kelly succeeded his father as chair, CEO and president of the private, trust-chartered bank in 2006.
“Dad had the vision to create this company, the talent to make it happen and the foresight to establish a business that would survive him,” he said in a release announcing the death.
