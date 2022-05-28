Who knew those old pool noodles could become a skirt?
Venice resident Ruthi Levering and her friend Shelley Greggs, that’s who.
Levering, a longtime resident of Sanibel now resides in Ballagio in Venice. She continues to support Sanibel’s Ding Darling Wildlife Society, especially its “trash to treasure initiative” — Project refuge.
This year’s annual luncheon for Project Refuge was the inspiration for Levering’s entry into couture — Castoff Couture.
For its 40th anniversary, the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society held a “Couture Fashion Show Using Trash.” There were three judges, a master of ceremonies and 21 models.
Several giant piles of materials otherwise headed for landfills were reused to create the garments featured in this “couture” show.
The fashions were made of such things as plastic shopping bags, old bedsheets, cardboard boxes, shower curtains, shower rings, bottle caps, receipts, pop tabs, pool toys, disposable masks, plastic lids, paper bags, vintage photos, plastic wrap, Mylar balloons, foam packing material, worn paint brushes, “used” paper towels, paint peelings, vinyl event banners, old rope, packing foam, coffee filters, used paint brushes, paint samples, old couch leather, newspapers and/or newspaper bags, cellular window blinds, beer bottle caps and so much more.
And no one used all those things in a single outfit.
First, imagine what you would use and what you would create from such trashy treasures. Then imagine being one of the judges who has to pick the most unique and/or the most stunning.
Several actually proved to be both stunning and unique.
“Think of the advantages of plastic fashion — you can wear it with confidence in the rain, you never have to iron again, and your clothes will last a lifetime.” The quote is from the design team of Mary Jane Christie, Richard Franco and Elaine Parente, who used plastic newspaper bags, newspaper and an old bedsheet for their entry into the 2022 fashion show at Ding Darling.
Three judges were as eclectic as the items used in the “fashions.”
• Joan Sherman was in finance and real estate. Born in Michigan she and her husband also lived in Indiana and New York before moving to Captiva Island in Southwest Florida.
The Shermans became longtime friends of the late artist, Robert Rauschenberg, who also lived on Captiva and was very much into conservation. What better qualification for a judge of this contest.
• Pat Levinson has a master’s degree in archival studies and worked at restoration projects such as bookbinding. She taught botanical drawing and, with a career heavy into the arts, seemed a natural as a “couture costume contest” judge.
• Doug Gentry, a company owner, boater, avid reader, award-winning barbecue cook, keyboard and bass guitar player for area bands, art fan and supporter of “Ding” Darling has a background as eclectic as the outfits he was asked to judge.
Master of ceremonies Rachel Pierce, a former TV anchor, also is into the arts in a major way as a painter and gallery owner.
Judging such an eclectic assortment of fashions was a challenge for the team of judges but then so was the job of emcee, for she had to describe the fashions and the “materials” from which they were created and do it in no more than a minute or two before the next model was due to appear.
Yet those jobs paled in comparison to making more than 300 flowers from cut fabric pushed into individual plastic bottle caps to create a “captivating” garment said to weigh more than 20 pounds or sewing a garment together with “plarn,” which its user described as plastic yarn made from plastic shopping bags.
A “Trash Fact” from the fashion show’s program:
“Although paper bags beat plastic in terms of being biodegradable and easier to recycle, they are actually more sustainable to produce. Paper bags require four times the energy to manufacture compared to plastic bags.”
Gleaned from the program book for the lunch were other items used in the fashions for last month’s show at Ding Darling.
These include plastic shopping bags, shower curtains, plastic packing material, pop tops, chicken feed bags, zip ties, plastic lids, old yarn, packing paper, mylar balloons, vintage photos, Kodachrome slides, worn paint brushes, old paint pallets, magazines, packing peanuts and plastic pillows.
Another trash fact from the program:
“Studies show that in 2020 alone, Amazon created 599 million pounds of plastic packaging waste. The number of plastic pillows used was so high that they could circle the globe 600 times.”
Be careful what you throw away. Your trash could well become a movie star’s gown to be worn to the Academy Awards.
Consider that you should start now and have a helper or three.
