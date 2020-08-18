VENICE — It really wasn’t a surprise during a pandemic that more people chose to avoid crowds on Election Day by mailing in ballots or taking advantage of early voting.
What was a surprise was the high turnout — slightly over 32% of registered voters unofficially, which is considered good for an off-cycle election.
“Before COVID-19 appeared in early March, voter enthusiasm seemed high,” Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said. “Certainly, coronavirus concerns have contributed to a substantial increase in vote-by-mail ballots.”
He said the primary set a single-election record in the county for most vote-by-mail ballots requested.
“Vote-by-mail is on pace to be the largest portion of ballots cast during this election,” Turner said Tuesday.
At Woodmere Park, several precincts were combined with residents walking in as party loyalists quietly spoke to some prior to their casting of ballots.
“We’ve done really well in vote-by-mail,” Democratic Precinct 541 Associate Captain Jeffrey Halparin said.
Halparin, an IslandWalk resident, pointed over to the gathering of Sarasota County Republican Party nearby.
“I’m sorry to say they’ve been busier than us today, but that always happens on Election Day.”
But as of Tuesday afternoon, he said his group was feeling pretty good.
“We think that the Sarasota County Democratic Party has done a really good job getting out the vote; getting people to sign up for vote-by-mail and getting them to turn in the ballots,” Halparin said.
Indeed, in the Sarasota County Schools board race, the Democratic push for Tom Edwards had him defeating incumbent Eric Robinson, who had committed $100,000 to the race. Robinson is a longtime state GOP VIP.
The vote-by-mail advantage was borne out by elections statistics. Democrats who chose to mail in their ballot far exceeded Republicans, while Republicans led early or in-person voting.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, 38,071 registered Democrats voted by mail-in, versus 25,329 Republicans. The lead was even larger early on Tuesday but some of the lead was erased throughout the day at the polls as Republicans outvoted Democrats in person by a margin of more than 4 to 1.
At the polls, Republicans cast 16,732 votes, while Democrats cast 4,051 votes in person.
Only 2,241 Democrats voted early; versus 5,841 Republicans, with 853 non-party affiliated.
In the end, 44,363 Democrats voted, compared to 47,902 Republicans, and 13,396 no-party affiliated, for a total of 105,628 votes, or 32.05% of registered voters.
Jack Brill, chairman for the Republican Party of Sarasota, said he believes the Republican Party’s three-pronged strategy of focusing on mail-in, early voting and in-person voting worked.
“The Democrats were all-in on the mail-in voting. In the end, I think our strategy was better,” Brill said.
Prior to Election Day, Sarasota County had received 126,036 ballot requests, more than double the amount requested for the 2016 primary (58,936).
By the close of voting Tuesday, 73,692 have been returned, well beyond 2016’s total of 37,430.
A large percent of those ballots requested, however, weren’t returned. It’s unclear why. An estimated 40% of ballots that were mailed out simply didn’t make it back to the Supervisor of Elections’ office to be counted.
According to Turner, for a primary, a 60% return for voting-by-mail is “typical.” That number is much higher for a general election, he said.
Combined with the 8,935 ballots cast at early voting locations, 80,540 votes had already been cast by noon on Tuesday, which exceeded the entire Sarasota County turnout in 2016 (76,719).
