Two men were arrested in separate incidents for the way they handled their cellphones.
Phone as gun
A Venice man was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 25, for scaring a young woman by screaming at her and pointing his phone at her as if it were a gun.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
The woman, in her 20s, took a wrong turn into Legacy Park shortly before 8 a.m. On her way out, a man walked toward her vehicle angrily yelling and waving what looked like a gun. The woman, who said she was terrified, ducked her head and floored the vehicle to exit the area, before calling 911.
The defendant, identified as Larry E. Roberts, 40, of Venice, told deputies that vehicles had been following him. He admitted walking toward the victim’s car and pointing his cellphone at the car as if it were a gun in order to place her in fear for her life.
He was charged with aggravated assault and released the next day after posting bond in the amount of $5,000.
Tussle over phones ends in arrest
A Venice man was arrested for roughing up his girlfriend after both swiped each other’s cellphones.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
On Sept. 24, a couple was having an argument over financial and other issues. At one point the female victim said the man took her cellphone and went through it. She told him that if he could look at her phone, then she would look at his.
When she grabbed his phone, he became upset and threw things against the wall. When she put his phone in her purse, he grabbed her purse and took his phone back, scratching her in the process. The argument moved from the bedroom into the living room, where she again grabbed his cellphone. He grabbed her by the arm, and forcefully took back his phone for the second time.
Eric Collins was arrested and charged with domestic battery.
