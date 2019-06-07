Police are investigating an incident in which two residents at an assisted living facility were allegedly beaten by a third resident.
The incident took place on Sunday, June 2, around 11 p.m. at 200 W. Nassau St., the address of the Venice Center for Independent and Assisted Living, formerly the Summit at Venice.
According to a Venice Police Department report, the suspect, identified as Shawn C. Davis, 43, allegedly became jealous of an older man who helped Davis’ female friend, a 65-year old woman, by giving her some ice. Both victims share the same room.
The arrest report indicates the 72-year-old male victim stated someone entered their room using a master key of some kind, and began beating him about the face for no apparent reason, and the female as well. Police were unable to confirm the use of a master key and suspect the door may have been left unlocked.
The male victim suffered abrasions and was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health for additional treatment. The female victim suffered a knot on her head and some minor facial abrasions.
Davis, who remains in jail with bond set at $2,000, was charged with domestic battery, battery on a person 65 or older, and burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed.
The Venice Center was contacted but didn’t return a call for comment.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Larry Boydstun, 18, 200 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Dominguez, 22, 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespass, criminal mischief. Bond: none.
Daniel Ponomarenko, 28, 1100 block of Duquesne Road, Venice. Charges: petit theft, trafficking in stolen property, giving false information to a pawn broker. Bond: none.
Andrew Callendar, 48, 200 block of Glenwood Ave., Osprey. Charge: in-custody arrest for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $200.
Scott Babcock, 52, 200 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Ryan Lindemuth, 37, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Eugene Matney, 36, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
Justin Miante, 34, 2700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: reckless driving, possession of drug equipment, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: $1,120.
Ryan Nevins, 26, 100 block of N. Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
Edgar Osorio-Sanchez, 36, 1000 block of Hope St., Venice. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Glenn Hendrick, 41, 200 block of Pameto Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, hit and run, criminal mischief (property damage). Bond: $2,240.
Christian Penkurt, 50, 200 block of Winson Ave., Englewood. Charges: violation of county park hours, possession of drug equipment, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,120.
Michael Capuano, 33, 400 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Tina Noyes, 44, 400 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,620.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Angela Rhenborg, 38, 1200 block of Laurel Pines Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $2,000.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
