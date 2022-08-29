topical Two charges dropped against Venice postmaster STAFF REPORT Aug 29, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Venice Postmaster Kevin Sullivan was accused of hitting two victims, which included a minor, in April.Recently, two of the three charges were dropped, according to Charlotte County court records.The charge for battery by intentional strike was adjudicated and a charge for willfully abuses child was nolle prosequi or abandoned.Sullivan still has a remaining charge of battery by touch or strike, according to the records. After previously pleading not guilty, he plead no contest to the three charges on Aug. 18. On April 12, he allegedly bit a victim and battered another. A probable cause affidavit stated he pulled one of the victim's hair and grabbed her neck.After another victim tried to stop the battery, he was accused of biting her arm and hitting her.Sullivan was previously arrested and convicted in 2013 for DUI in Manatee County, according to county records. He was put on probation for the DUI. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 Farley house in Venice facing demolition Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Two dead in Venice Gardens Two found dead in South Venice in apparent murder-suicide Teen, 13, dies from hit-and-run injuries; man faces felony charge ShorePoint Venice to close Sept. 22 Farley house in Venice facing demolition Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
