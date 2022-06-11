MYAKKA CITY — The birth of two newborns on the Lemur Conservation Foundation reserve brings hope for two endangered lemur species.

Isabelle's infant

A newborn clings to collared brown lemur Isabelle at the Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City.

The foundation is dedicated to the preservation and conservation of lemurs from Madagascar.

LCF has locations in both Madagascar and Myakka City and help the lemur populations by managed breeding, scientific research, education and art.

The foundation is run by Executive Director Deborah Robbins Millman, who lives in Venice.

At the Myakka City reserve, a collared brown lemur named Isabelle and her partner Olivier and a mongoose lemur named Luisa with her mate Javier each welcomed a baby lemur in early May.

The infants are being well-tended by their mothers under the watch of the LCF staff. However, it is too soon to determine the sex of the newborns, who are still clinging to their mothers.

“These births are exceptional news for their species,” Millman said. “Collared brown lemurs are endangered, and mongoose lemurs are critically endangered – that’s just one step away from ceasing to exist. These infants bring renewed optimism for their species’ survival.”


The foundation is certified by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and works with the AZA’s Species Survival Plans to ensure the long-term health and genetic diversity of managed lemur populations.

LCF has the largest mongoose lemur population among any AZA facility, stated a news release.

Luisa and infant

Mongoose lemur Luisa takes care of her newborn at the Lemur Conservation Foundation reserve in Myakka City.

According to LCF’s Curator Caitlin Kenney, this is the fifth successful collared brown lemur birth in the organization’s 26-year history, including an infant born to Isabelle last year.

This is the 25th mongoose lemur birth during the same time period.

“Both Isabelle and Luisa are attentive, experienced mothers and are providing exceptional care to their newborns,” Kenney said. “However, we still carefully monitor each infant’s growth and development to ensure that everything progresses as it should.”

Infant season will continue for several more weeks and at least one more newborn is anticipated.

For more information about the organization, visit: lemurreserve.org

