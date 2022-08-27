VENICE - The suspect in what detectives believe was a murder-suicide Friday was arrested two days earlier on Aug. 24 for domestic violence.
He then bonded out.
Sarasota County Sheriff deputies were notified just after 5 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in Venice, according to a news release.
The first deputy on the scene was approached by a suspect, later identified as Eduardo Lopez-Garcia, who was armed with a knife and bleeding profusely from his torso area, authorities said.
The deputy commanded the suspect to drop the knife, and the suspect then threw the knife at the deputy and charged toward him, the news release stated.
The deputy used non-lethal force and brought the suspect to the ground, using the butt of his agency-issued firearm to defend himself during the attack, according to police reports.
Deputies entered the residence and found a female suffering from several stab wounds.
Paramedics arrived and attempted lifesaving efforts on Lopez-Garcia and the female victim, but both were pronounced dead.
A dog in the home was also found with several stab wounds and is currently in critical condition.
SCSO public information officer Kaitlyn Perez said the dog was taken to a local animal hospital and underwent surgery.
The involved deputy was transported to the hospital but did not sustain any serious injuries.
As the victim of an aggravated assault, the deputy's identity is not being released at this time.
The female has been identified but her family opted into privacy rights afforded by Marsy's Law, so her identity is being withheld at this time.
Perez said her family might choose not to release her identity.
She said she couldn't comment on whether the prior arrest of Lopez-Garcia on Wednesday was related to the incident on Friday.
Lopez-Garcia on Wednesday was arrested for obstructing justice and battery in a domestic situation. His bond was set at $3,500 -- $1,000 for the first charge and $2,500 for battery.
On his booking sheet, his occupation is listed as "driver." He was born on June 29, 1974.
Based on the preliminary investigation, including witness statements from neighbors, detectives believe both deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.
Also, detectives based their findings on the fact there are no known additional suspects or victims involved in this incident.
Official causes of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner's Office.
The killing came one day before the one-year anniversary of Gabby Petito's slaying by her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
Perez said the sheriff's office has programs designed to make people aware of domestic violence and in the correctional facility offers classes in anger management and other topics for those who have a history of domestic violence.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, she said, at which time the SCSO delivers various messages and information through social media and other outlets.
