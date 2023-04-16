NORTH VENICE - Two passengers were killed in a pickup truck and the driver of a sedan was arrested for hit-and-run and DUI manslaughter charges after a Saturday night crash along Interstate 75.
The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. near mile marker 196 between Laurel Road and State Road 681 near Venice.
Donald Leif Johnsen, 59, of Naples, was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene, Florida Highway Patrol stated in a Sunday morning news release.
The two people killed in the crash were a 64-year-old North Port man and a 50-year-old Lowell, Indiana resident. Florida Highway Patrol does not give any other identifications of victims.
According to FHP, Johnsen was southbound in the inside lane while the driver of the Ford pickup truck, a 63-year-old North Port man, was southbound in the centerlane, to the right of Johnsen's 2006 Hyundai.
Johnsen allegedly steered his car into the side of the Ford pickup truck.
"(The Ford) rotated, traveled onto the west grass shoulder and overturned," the news release stated.
Two rear-seat passengers, who were not wearing seatbelts, were ejected from the Ford. The 63-year-old North Port passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 50-year-old Indiana man was transported with critical injuries to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver, from North Port, and a frontseat passenger, a 41-year-old Lowell, Indiana woman, suffered serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts. Both were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
After the crash, Interstate 75 southbound was closed for a period of time, along with a portion of Honore Avenue from Laurel Road to Castle Drive.
"(Johnsen) was located a short time later on Laurel Road and arrested for leaving the scene of traffic crash involving a death (two counts), and DUI manslaughter (two counts)," the news release stated. "This case remains under investigation."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.