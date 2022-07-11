featured topical Two major crashes blocking southbound I-75 Traffic being diverted off Interstate 75 for one accident STAFF REPORT Jul 11, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A semi-truck has jackknifed across southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 206 on Monday afternoon. SCREENSHOT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SARASOTA — Two major wrecks on Interstate 75 in the Sarasota area are causing traffic to be diverted.A semi-truck has jackknifed on I-75 across the southbound lanes at mile marker 206 near Clark Road on Monday afternoon, according to traffic cameras.The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a multi-car crash and all southbound lanes are blocked, according to a release.Southbound traffic is being diverted to Bee Ridge Road at mile marker 207 and may re-enter I-75 at Clark Road, at mile marker 205.Another wreck, at mile marker 210 near Fruitville Road, involves at least one overturned car in the southbound lane. The traffic there is being diverted to a single lane around the scene. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice mayor told to kill himself in anti-Semitic email Big Olaf products investigated for listeria Last Legacy Trail trailhead dedicated Make your trash can 'happy' Doctor's Hospital offers new technique for digestive conditions Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice mayor told to kill himself in anti-Semitic email Big Olaf products investigated for listeria Last Legacy Trail trailhead dedicated Make your trash can 'happy' Doctor's Hospital offers new technique for digestive conditions Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
