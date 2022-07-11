Crash at mile marker 206

A semi-truck has jackknifed across southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 206 on Monday afternoon.

SARASOTA — Two major wrecks on Interstate 75 in the Sarasota area are causing traffic to be diverted.

A semi-truck has jackknifed on I-75 across the southbound lanes at mile marker 206 near Clark Road on Monday afternoon, according to traffic cameras.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a multi-car crash and all southbound lanes are blocked, according to a release.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to Bee Ridge Road at mile marker 207 and may re-enter I-75 at Clark Road, at mile marker 205.

Another wreck, at mile marker 210 near Fruitville Road, involves at least one overturned car in the southbound lane. The traffic there is being diverted to a single lane around the scene.

