SARASOTA — Artist Series Concerts open the New Year and the 2022 portion of its season with a pair of special performances by two major stars of Japan’s classical music scene — pianist Harumi Hanafusa and the Hanafusa Sisters Piano Duo, comprising Harumi Hanafusa and her sister Mami.
Harumi Hanafusa’s solo recital at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 features Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata and Ravel’s Gaspard de la nuit, as well as works by Chopin, Liszt and Debussy.
The Hanafusa Sisters Piano Duo follows at 3 p.m. Jan. 9, with a program that includes Debussy’s Prelude a l’apres-midi d’un faune and Ravel’s Bolero as well as an assortment of other well-known works by the two composers.
Both performances are at the Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Tickets are $25 — $45 and are available online at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Harumi Hanafusa has been a major star of Japan’s classical musical scene for more than 40 years. She also performs with her sister Mami Hanafusa as the Hanafusa Sisters Piano Duo.
In Japan, where she is regarded as musical royalty, Hanafusa has regularly performed as soloist with the Tokyo Philharmonic, the Osaka Symphony Orchestra and the NHK Symphony Orchestra, which has frequently broadcast her concerts on radio and television.
Outside of Japan, Hanafusa has performed recitals and chamber music concerts on numerous tours across Europe and Asia and as soloist with leading orchestras in Europe. Her broadcast recital and concerto performances in 1993 with the BBC Symphony Orchestra opened the door for regular performances with other European ensembles and orchestras, including the Gothenburg Symphony (the National Orchestra of Sweden) and the Orchestre Lamourough.
Long a passionate devotee of the music of French composers, Hanafusa has become the unrivaled champion of French music in Japan and since 2010 has led twenty chamber music concerts in her series “Harumi Hanafusa’s Chamber Music Series: A Music Salon of Paris.”
In 2011, Hanafusa expanded her performance activities to the U.S. when she played her debut recital to a full house at Carnegie Hall. That performance was produced by area resident Robin Radin, who has also sponsored the Hanafusas’ Sarasota performances.
Inspired by their mutual love of the rich repertoire of classical duo piano music, Harumi Hanafusa and her sister Mami joined forces in 1992 to form the Hanafusa Sisters Piano Duo.
Since then, this iconic sister pair has frequently performed in Tokyo and throughout Japan in recital concerts and concerto performances with many leading orchestras. Their concert at the Historic Asolo Theatre marks the American debut of the Hanafusa Sisters Piano Duo and kicks off the 2022 celebration of the 30th anniversary of the duo’s professional debut. The additional Steinway & Sons piano for the duo piano performance is being provided by Pritchards Pianos, 2108 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
“We are delighted with this rare opportunity to introduce two powerhouses of Japan’s classical music world to Sarasota audiences,” said Marcy Miller, executive director of Artist Series Concerts. “Their programs, packed with such iconic pieces as Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Debussy’s Prelude a l’apres-midi d’un faune and Ravel’s Bolero, are sure to be a memorable musical treat.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.