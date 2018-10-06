The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Indianapolis men after deputies connected them with a Venice burglary by tracking their use of stolen credit cards.
Deputies were notified Monday of a burglary on the 400 block of Bard Road in Venice, where several items including electronics, cash and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle. A woman who was house-sitting left her car unlocked.
Detectives determined the suspect used a garage remote inside the woman’s unlocked car in the driveway to access an unlocked car inside the garage.
The woman’s son found the garage door open the next morning.
Tactical Unit deputies launched an investigation and began tracking illegal credit card usage at various businesses in Sarasota County. Through video surveillance, deputies identified Dylan Russell and Michael Martin as the men responsible for using the stolen cards.
On Wednesday, deputies located Russell and Martin, both living out of a vehicle parked on the 4200 block of Tamiami Trail in Venice. Both men were arrested and transported to the Sarasota County Jail. Through continued investigation, deputies determined Martin is also responsible for a burglary that occurred Monday on the 2900 block of Myakka Road in Venice.
Russell, 25, is charged with six counts of criminal use of personal identification and remains in custody today on $9,000 bond. Martin, 34, is charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling and four counts of criminal use of personal identification. He remains in custody on $15,000 bond.
Man arrested at crisis center
A man who went to a mental health crisis center for help was arrested.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report: A female clinical support specialist was interviewing the defendant when his mother entered the office and began agitating the man until he yelled at the mother. When the clinician closed the door to book him a follow-up appointment and explain the treatment process, the defendant grew increasingly agitated until he stood up and pounded his fists on the desk, screaming it was not going to help.
He then pulled his pants down exposing himself and charged at the clinic worker, blocking her into a corner.
She pushed her way past the defendant and ran to another office for help.
The defendant was hitting windows and throwing things around the room, said witnesses.
Michael Gervais, 31, of Nokomis, was arrested and charged with battery. Bond was set at $500.
Caregiver allegedly slapped
A South Venice man was arrested after he allegedly slapped a person from out of town who was at his residence taking care of another person.
According to a Sarasota County arrest report, the incident occurred on Oct. 2 when the suspect reportedly came home after drinking. The victim stated the suspect came in yelling at her not to disrespect him in his home. He then allegedly slapped her, knocking her backward out of a chair, and drawing blood. A friend had to help the victim to her feet.
Kip M. Tolzmann, 49, 4300 block of Alligator Drive, was charged with domestic battery on a person over 65. He was released the next day after posting bond in the amount of $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicholas Bennet, 22, 300 block of Lake Road, Venice. Charge: larceny under $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Catrina Arthur, 24, 1100 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Cherice Comier, 39, 700 block of Suffolk Circle, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Amanda Pepi, 31, 600 block of N. Neoponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $15,000.
Michael Pfalzgraf, 44, 200 block of Taconic Road, Venice. Charge: possession of opium or a derivative with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $7,500.
Tanner Ryan, 22, of Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Ryan Tibbetts, 34, 600 block of Neoponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $15,000.
Ryan Albritton, 37, 300 block of E. Bay St., Osprey. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $50,000.
Christopher Gibbons, 28, 2700 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: Pineallas County issued warrant for fleeing or eluding a police officer. Bond: $5,000.
Stephanie Gulley, 29, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $4,500.
Lauren Lefever, 34, 100 block of Cowry Road, Venice. Charge: fraud through failure to disclose public aid. Bond: $1,500.
Danielle Vanpelt, 33, 1000 block of Shasta Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.
Michael Capuano, 32, 400 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Steven Deming, 27, 200 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Tara Gracey, 36, 1700 block of Highland Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Thomas Nestor, 32, 400 block of Bayside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Christian Rossi, 22, 700 block of Bayshore Road, Nokomis. Charge: two counts of contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,500.
Kirk Ziegler, 28, 200 block of Algiers Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Rick Bosclaire, 36, 800 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon. Bond: $10,000.
Rita Johnson, 48, 100 block of N. Portia St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (hydrocodone), marijuana possession. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jonathan Yost, 40, 5000 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: morphine trafficking, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied residence unnarmed, narcotic equipment possession, marijuana possession, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (butalbital). Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
Ashley Baird, 31, 300 block of Ravenna St., Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Lauren Coffey
