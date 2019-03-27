A newspaper is made up of many parts. Our paper appeals to a lot of people for hundreds of reasons.
If you want to know what’s going on in your city or county government, we have reporters keeping you up-to-date throughout each week. So government junkies like our paper.
If you have kids in schools or in high school or youth sports, you probably like to read about football, basketball or volleyball games. Sports fans buy our paper to keep up with those games.
I like to think of our paper as being made up of dozens of different communities of people who buy the paper for their own reasons.
In a general interest publication those communities often have interests that overlap. Government junkies might still like reading stories about food. Sports fans might also love to read stories about health or even cooking. You just never know what people are interested in.
A while back we decided to see how customizing your newspaper could be done. Some readers told us that they really needed a weekly television guide. Some readers said they didn’t. Some readers said they loved fishing and boating and wanted more information each week about that. Others told us that they couldn’t tell the difference between a hook and a bobber and would never read stories about fishing and the Great Outdoors.
So, when we were trying to decide how to offer a little newspaper customization to our readers we thought of offering readers a choice to receive our TV section called Click It and our fishing and boating section called Waterline.
In other words, not all readers of the paper receive those sections. That way the products only go to those who have a real need and use for them. We charge a nominal fee for those sections. Each section costs readers just $2 a month more on their regular subscription. That works out to about 46 cents a week. Try buying any magazine for that price.
Believe me, we aren’t making a ton of money at $2 per month, but it helps make sure only readers who really want the TV guide or Waterline receive it. That helps keep the cost down for all readers and the newspaper. In other words, we don’t have to print copies of those products for people who aren’t reading them.
Not long ago a subscriber called and asked me some questions about why we didn’t have television information in the paper. I realized the reader didn’t know we had a weekly TV section. When I told them about the cost they thought it was a no-brainer and subscribed to the book.
That got me to thinking that many readers might not know we offer the same deal on Waterline. That weekly magazine is one of the best fishing guides in Florida. If you fish in Southwest Florida, you will probably catch a lot more fish if you read Waterline every week.
So if either of these options appeal to you, call our customer service associates at 941-207-1000.
If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to drop me a line, and thanks again for reading the newspaper.
