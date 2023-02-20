VENICE — Artist Mary Erickson has been holding open houses for years to showcase her paintings — not to give them away.
This past weekend, someone who attended her Saturday open house stole two works of art, valued at nearly $3,000.
"They were part of 19 paintings I did in France," she said. "I did them to capture the light and intended to make larger versions later."
A gallery owner who saw the collection had already booked a showing. Erickson planned to do larger versions of the two paintings in the next few weeks for that showing.
Now she will have to work from photos, rather than the actual paintings, she said.
Erickson's work is represented throughout the United States at numerous fine art galleries, including Palm Avenue Fine Art in Sarasota.
"I am sick to think that something like this could happen in Venice," she said. "I have had open houses for years and this has never happened."
Several friends and her husband were present at the open house. Paintings were displayed throughout the house as well as on the back patio where some were in a bin of unframed but plastic-wrapped works.
One painting, 6-by-8 inches, is called "Afternoon at the Vineyard" and is valued at $800. The other, 9-by-12 inches, is called "Green Door and Roses" and is valued at $1,900.
She said she gave information about her paintings to "all the picture framers up and down the coast."
