Customers who have planned in recent weeks to visit the China Tokyo sit-down buffet at 549 N. U.S. 41 Bypass will have been disappointed to read the closed sign on the door. The former Subway at 533 N. U.S. 41 Bypass closed and is an empty unit. Both restaurants were in Bird Bay Plaza.
Bypass construction meetingFrom 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at the Venice Community Center, Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting for the U.S. 41 Bypass Construction Project from Gulf Coast Blvd. to Center Road.
Widening from a four-lane to a six-lane roadway the Bypass is a 1.5-mile project which links with the recently completed Venice Bypass project to the north and will greatly improve traffic flow and safety throughout this heavily traveled corridor.
Pioneering innovative workforce solutionsCareerEdge Funders Collaborative under the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce was chosen by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to pioneer an innovative workforce solution that uses technology to develop open source job descriptions, which will improve employers’ ability to source talent.
During a yearlong job data exchange pilot project, CareerEdge will work with PGT Innovations and Four Winds Network Services will focus on working with the manufacturing industry. Participation in this pilot offers access to the latest technology and advances CareerEdge’s near decade of work in connecting employers and partners to create regional workforce solutions.
This is one of seven Pilot Partner Teams across the country selected and represents the only team in the southeast.
Festival receptionCome walk the red carpet at Sarasota Film Festival when a free reception is held on Thursday, March 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S.
Charity Golf OutingEnjoy Knights of Columbus 38th Charity Golf Outing Saturday March 23 at Lake Venice Golf Club, proceeds benefit local charities. For details and to register visit KofC7052golf.com.
Support Our SoldiersOn Sunday April 7 at 6 p.m. at the VFW, 832 E. Venice Avenue, Support Our Soldiers fundraiser. Tickets $30 includes dinner, comedy and music. There will be silent and live auction with proceeds benefitting local veterans and families, call 941-484-8118.
Downtown eventsFriday Night Concert with Patchouli on March 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gazebo; Venice Book Fair & Writers Festival on Friday March 15, from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Venice Public Library and Saturday March 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blalock Park and Corvette Show ‘A Vette Together’ on Sunday March 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Centennial Park.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.