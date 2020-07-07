VENICE — The Department of Health for Sarasota County and Sarasota County Area Transit confirmed two positive COVID-19 test results for SCAT drivers.
The tests were noted on Sunday.
With that, officials are looking at the routes the drivers have recently driven to make potential travelers aware, according to a news release.
The routes include:
• Tuesday, June 30 – Route 4 with Sarasota departures of 6:40 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., and 11:40 a.m. and with South Lido Beach departures of 7:11 a.m., 8:11 a.m., 9:11 a.m., 10:11 a.m., 11:11 a.m., and 12:11 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 1 – Route 17 with Sarasota departures of 5:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. and with Venice departures at 7:08 a.m. and 10:08 a.m. Route 4 with Sarasota departures of 6:40 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., and 11:40 a.m. and with South Lido Beach departures of 7:11 a.m., 8:11 a.m., 9:11 a.m., 10:11 a.m., 11:11 a.m., and 12:11 p.m.
• Thursday, July 2 — Route 17 with Sarasota departures of 5:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. and with Venice departures at 7:08 a.m. and 10:08 a.m. Route 4 with Sarasota departures of 6:40 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., and 11:40 a.m. and with South Lido Beach departures of 7:11 a.m., 8:11 a.m., 9:11 a.m., 10:11 a.m., 11:11 a.m., and 12:11 p.m.
• Thursday, July 2 — Route 8 with Sarasota departures of 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 12:45 a.m. and Tallevast departures of 7:12 a.m., 8:12 a.m., 9:12 a.m., 10:12 a.m., 11:12 a.m., 12:12 p.m., and 1:12 p.m.
• Friday, July 3 – Route 8 with Sarasota departures of 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 12:45 a.m. and Tallevast departures of 7:12 a.m., 8:12 a.m., 9:12 a.m., 10:12 a.m., 11:12 a.m., 12:12 p.m., and 1:12 p.m.
“DOH-Sarasota recommends anyone who rode these routes from the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible symptoms,” it said in a social media post.
Any passenger who feels “they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19” are encouraged to contact their doctor’s office or Sarasota County Department of Health.
The news release said they could also visit a free state testing site. They are located at:
• Mall at University Town Center, Sarasota
• Robert L. Taylor Center, Sarasota
“SCAT buses are thoroughly sanitized nightly and wiped down in between each run,” the release stated. “Riders are reminded that fares for SCAT and SCAT Plus are suspended to limit interactions and riders should enter through the rear doors and continue practice social distancing and wear masks while using SCAT whenever possible.”
It noted anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should not use the transit services.
“SCAT bus operators have been provided facemask, gloves, hand sanitizer and operational changes,” it said.
More information is available online at www.scgov.net or https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/
While not noting any relationship to the recent COVID situations, SCAT announced it is suspending operations of Routes 4, 9, 11, 13 and 18 as of July 7.
The “routes will be paused until further notice,” the county said.
“On-demand, curb-to-curb service will be provided throughout North Port, along the Route 9 north to Walmart on Jacaranda and 41 and along Route 13 to Venice Train Station,” it said. “On-demand, curb-to-curb service along Routes 4 and 18 will resume as was previously provided.”
It said SCAT is continuing its “free service, operating without fare collection, and customers will board in the rear doors.”
“Customers are encouraged to social distance and to wear masks while riding SCAT,” it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.