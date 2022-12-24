NORTH PORT — Two suspects were recently indicted on charges of taking part in a 2020 “swatting” spree at homes across the country.
One of those intentional false alarms targeted a home in North Port, leading law enforcement to surround the residence until they realized the call was fake.
Kya Christian Nelson, 21, and James Thomas Andrew McCarthy, 20, were indicted by a grand jury in Los Angeles, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Both men are facing a charge of conspiracy to intentionally access computers without authorization. In addition, Nelson had been charged with two counts each of intentionally accessing a computer without authorization and aggravated identity theft.
The North Port Police Department shared news of the indictment and charges Wednesday.
“We’re thankful these two are being held accountable for these serious incidents,” the social media post read.
“Swatting” refers to the act of knowingly calling in a false report to law enforcement, with a claim that the targeted individual is an active shooter, kidnapper or other type of hostile criminal.
Often, swatting threats are made against entertainment personalities who “stream” or broadcast their shows online. That way, the perpetrators can see the results of a false report in real time.
By contrast, authorities allege that Nelson and McCarthy obtained usernames and passwords for Yahoo email accounts that were connected to Ring home security door cameras across the nation.
Using that information, the suspects allegedly placed bogus emergency phone calls designed to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media.
In the North Port case, a man contacted NPPD and claimed to have explosives in his home.
The department’s Quick Response Team subsequently surrounded the home in question and locked down nearby Glenallen Elementary School until they entered the residence and determined it was a fake call.
Sarah Courtney, a resident of the home, was ordered by police to come outside during the response. She described the experience as “random” and “rattling.”
“Some creep was watching me walk up to my front door. Just a major invasion of privacy,” Courtney told The Daily Sun previously.
The DOJ news release cited another incident in California in which a hoax call was made to local police. The caller posed as a minor and alleged her parents were drinking alcohol and shooting guns inside their house.
“Nelson allegedly accessed without authorization a Ring doorbell camera … and used it to verbally threaten and taunt West Covina Police officers who responded to the reported incident,” the news release read.
Nelson, a Wisconsin resident, was connected to the 2020 spree earlier this year. He is serving a 12-year sentence for making terroristic threats in Kentucky in 2019.
McCarthy currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, but lived in Arizona at the time of the swatting spree.
If convicted on the conspiracy charge, according to the DOJ, each defendant would face a statutory maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.
Nelson could face an additional five years for the charge of intentionally accessing a computer and an additional two years for aggravated identity theft.
The FBI investigation into the 2020 swatting spree is ongoing, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Khaldoun Shobaki of the Cyber and Intellectual Property Crimes Section prosecuting the case.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.