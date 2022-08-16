VENICE — Newsweek has named two Venice Center for Sight optometric physicians to its 2022 "America's Best Eye Doctors" list.
The two doctors, Joseph Sowka and Lori Vollmer, are a husband-and-wife duo who started their Jacaranda Boulevard Center for Sight practice in 2020. This is the second time they have both appeared on the list.
“Being ranked on this list is especially humbling since the nominations come from our peers,” Vollmer said. “Doctors on this list and beyond are committed to advanced patient care and betterment of the profession. I’m honored to be able to provide full scope, compassionate care to my patients at Center For Sight.”
Industry members, including ophthalmologists, optometrists, clinic managers and other related healthcare professionals, were surveyed. Of 175 doctors on the list, Sowka was ranked No. 4 and Vollmer was ranked No. 62 out of more than 50,000 optometric physicians.
“Being named a top optometrist by Newsweek is personally and professionally very gratifying,” Sowka said. “There are many exceptional optometrists and ophthalmologists beyond those included on the list who give first-rate care, and I am truly thrilled to be able to work alongside them at Center For Sight.”
Sowka received his bachelor’s degree with distinction from Cornell University and his doctor of optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University.
He has become a diplomate in glaucoma through the American Academy of Optometry. Sowka has been a professor at Nova Southeastern University’s College of Optometry for 28 years, has written hundreds of peer-reviewed manuscripts and publications and plays a role in the planning and execution of optometric conferences throughout the country.
Vollmer earned her undergraduate degree from the University of South Florida. She graduated with honors and distinction from Nova Southeastern University’s College of Optometry, earning her doctor of optometry degree.
Vollmer completed an ocular disease residency in Miami and received her Master of Science in nutrition from the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Nova Southeastern University. Prior to joining Center For Sight, she also worked as a professor at Nova Southeastern University for 16 years.
Vollmer has several published articles in optometric journals and has delivered numerous continuing education lectures nationally and internationally in ocular disease, trauma, medical and surgical management and nutrition. Vollmer currently oversees the newly developed Optometric Residency Program at Center For Sight.
