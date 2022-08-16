Lori Vollmer

Lori Vollmer
Joseph Sowka

Joseph Sowka

VENICE — Newsweek has named two Venice Center for Sight optometric physicians to its 2022 "America's Best Eye Doctors" list.

The two doctors, Joseph Sowka and Lori Vollmer, are a husband-and-wife duo who started their Jacaranda Boulevard Center for Sight practice in 2020. This is the second time they have both appeared on the list.


